Poole announced as new Standard Journal general manager

Adams Publishing announced a new general manager and sales representative at the Standard Journal.
Jefferson Star General Manager Earlene Poole is taking over for Standard Journal General Manager Jeremy Cooley. He is taking a similar position with the Journal’s sister paper, the Logan-based The Herald Journal. His last day with the Standard Journal is Jan. 31.
Poole will be overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Standard Journal in addition to her role as general manager at Rigby’s Jefferson Star.
Regional President and Publisher of Adams Publishing Group for Eastern Idaho and Utah Travis Quast says that Poole is perfect for the job.
“Earlene is a great manager who knows the Upper Valley, has a passion for helping local businesses and developing solid news products that inform readers and are essential to the communities we serve,” he said.
Poole has worked at the Jefferson Star for 39 years initially working as a secretary while in high school.
“I love the newspaper. I love the work. I have done so many different things throughout my career at the newspaper. It is so incredibly interesting to me,” she said.
Poole says that newspapers are relevant in the digital age.
“I’m very aware that we are the watchdogs for our communities. I like the role that we play in our communities,” she said. “I feel (that) in a small community like Rexburg or Rigby, if they’re a homeowner or taxpayer in those communities, we’re able to bring the best information into their homes through the newspaper.”
Poole’s background is in advertising sales. “I like to sell. I like the interaction with the public,” she said. “I’ve been doing sales for 35 years.”
Poole doesn’t have any major changes planned for the newspaper. She’s looking forward to working with the SJ staff and continuing with the Rexburg ad sales that she’s been handling for many years.
“I need to get in there, get to know the staff, get to know the process and carry on. I’ve been working in the Rexburg area for many, many years,” she said.
Poole lives in Menan with her husband of 29 years, Rodney Poole. The couple has three sons and four grandchildren. The couple enjoys camping and four-wheeling in Island Park, Spencer and Kilgore.
Poole starts her new job February 3.
Lisa Dayley Smith
Standard Journal