In a press release June 17, Eastern Idaho Public Health reported that they are investigating a case of COVID-19 in a customer who patroned West Side Yard in Victor from 4:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 13.
Public Health said that while the risk of exposure to other patrons at is unknown, EIPH is recommending that any person who was at the establishment during this time frame monitor themselves for any COVID-19 symptoms.
Westside Yard manager Stacy Hulsing said public health officials called her the evening of June 16 at the restaurant to inform her of the positive case June 13. She said that she has closed the restaurant that evening and will remain closed through June 17 for deep cleaning. She has also quarantined seven members of her staff including herself who worked on June 13.
“It’s to no fault of our own, a patron came in,” she said. “This is a challenge and you just don’t know who’s walking through any door. I feel like we have been really careful as a business.”
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported that they have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Teton County as of June 16. The person is male in his 20s who contracted the virus through community transmission. There are five people who are being monitored from this case.
The man was not hospitalized. Public health officials said that this is the same person who was at Westside Yard.
This is the first new case in Teton County in last six weeks. The district has seen 147 total cases and is reporting that 119 have been released since testing positive for COVID-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, sore throat, headache, fatigue, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose, or a new loss of taste or smell.
Research shows that symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. If symptoms develop, please contact a healthcare provider for evaluation and potential testing.
As restrictions have been loosened and the State is re-opening, an increase in COVID-19 cases has been documented throughout Eastern Idaho.
“COVID-19 is present in our communities. In fact, all of the counties within EIPH’s region with active cases include documented community transmission,” said Geri Rackow, District Director for EIPH in the press release. “That means when someone tests positive for COVID-19, we have not been able to determine the source of their exposure to the virus, which is true for this most recent case in Teton County. Interactions with others, especially those that occur in close contact without wearing cloth face coverings, puts individuals at greater risk for being exposed and potentially becoming infected with COVID-19. This is why we cannot let our guard down, but must continue to practice preventive measures to protect ourselves and others until this pandemic is over.”
Staying home when you are sick is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Practicing other risk reduction strategies are also vital and include:
• Practicing physical distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals).
• Wearing a fabric face covering or mask when in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer.
• Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or our sleeve.
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Stay Informed
Details on all eastern Idaho cases can be found on the data dashboard located at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov.
EIPH has a call center to answer questions regarding COVID-19. Call 208-522-0310 or toll free at 855-533-3160 to speak with someone. The call center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
In addition, questions can be submitted via email to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov or asked through the Facebook page at @EIPH.Idaho.