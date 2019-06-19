The plain concrete wall between Jefferson County Lake and Highway 20 was built to provide privacy, safety and quiet to campers at the lake. Soon it may also become a work of art.
During the county commissioner meeting June 3, Parks and Recreation manager Mickey Eames said a few people have suggested putting a mural on the wall, facing the highway.
“Why can’t we have a competition and they can submit what they want to put on it?” Eames said.
Commissioner board chairman Scott Hancock said he agreed that a mural was a good idea.
“My wife, that was her first comment when she saw it,” Hancock said. “She said, ‘Why don’t you open that up and have some of the different people do a section, a beautiful landscape mural or whatever on that?’”
The commissioners and Eames discussed exactly how they might want to get the art on the wall. Hancock said high school art classes could paint different sections, and Eames mentioned that Brigham Young University-Idaho might also have classes that might be interested in submitting art. Eames said it could also become a community activity.
“I even thought about doing it as something that would be a yearly thing,” Eames said. “So we could clean it off and start over and maybe do even a neat graffiti art type thing on it, too. I’ve seen some beautiful graffiti art out there.”
Hancock agreed with the idea of making the mural a yearly thing, but not with everything Eames said.
“I don’t know if I like the graffiti art,” he said.
Shayne Young said he would also have a problem with graffiti, saying he’d rather have a wildlife or landscape mural.
“Oh come on, you guys are showing your age,” Eames said, a little playfully. “I like some of the graffiti art, it’s pretty. I mean, it takes a real talent to do what they do.”
Regardless of what art is ultimately decided on, Eames said she wants the wall to say somewhere “Jefferson County Lake.” She said commissioners will have a chance to approve the art, as submissions will be approved through the board of commissioners. Eames said she will continue developing the mural idea, and speak with different potentially interested parties, such as schools and potential sponsors for prizes.
Eames said she thinks the wall looks good, though, and said she’s glad it was build so quickly.
“They got it in there fast, which is wonderful,” she said.
Eames said the wall is “doing exactly what we wanted it to do.”
“It has made an impact,” she said. “I talked to campers out there. They say you can hear (highway traffic), but it’s not like they’re going through your camp trailer, which is what I was after.”