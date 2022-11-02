Preliminary hearing for Rigby vape store robber set for November 3

Nicholas S. Adams

 Photo Courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

A preliminary hearing for the man apprehended on October 24 for robbing the Mountain River Vapor store in Rigby, where over $200 were stolen, has been set for November 3. 

Currently held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 bail, Nicholas Adams, 23, of Blountsville, Alabama, is being charged with Felony Robbery and appeared in Felony Magistrate Court on Oct. 25. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.