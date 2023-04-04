The preliminary hearing for former Jefferson County Prosecutor Robin Dunn, which was scheduled for April 4, was vacated earlier this week upon the request of Dunn's counsel.
According to a Motion to Continue Preliminary Hearing and Waiver of Time filed by Dunn's attorney's on April 3, his counsel has been waiting on information from the Attorney General's Office concerning the appointment of lead counsel.
In the document, Dunn's counsel also states the defense is waiting on discovery requested from the Attorney General. They requested to be furnished with, or to examine everything within the state's possession (or in law enforcement's possession) including a mandatory disclosure of evidence and material, any of the defendant's written or recorded statements, the defendant's prior criminal record (if any), reports of examinations or tests, a written list of all persons who may be called by the state as witnesses, a written list of any expert witnesses, police reports and documentation of Bonneville's K-9 officer.
Dunn was arrested on Feb. 18 on drug charges after being found in possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia in Idaho Falls. Shortly after posting bond at the Bonneville County Jail, Dunn entered pleas of not-guilty to possession of controlled substances, possession and intent to use drug paraphernalia and resisting or obstructing officers during arrests and seizures.
At this time, no date has been set for the rescheduled preliminary hearing.
