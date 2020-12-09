Preliminary hearing on hold for Gentle murder trial

Jesse Sterling Gentle entered the courtroom in a faded gray and white striped jumpsuit with the words “Jefferson County Jail” across his back in red lettering, his hands bound together in handcuffs with chains extended from his wrists to his ankles.
It took him a bit longer than others in the courtroom to stand for Judge Robert Crowley.
State of Idaho vs. Jesse Sterling Gentle almost underwent a preliminary hearing Dec. 2, which was put on hold until 2:00 p.m. Jan. 13 in order for Gentle to receive death penalty counsel, as that punishment is still on the table.
The state, who was represented by Penelope Shaul Dec. 2, has 60 days to determine if they’ll be seeking the death penalty and although the state has not filed yet, Public Defender John Stosich, who is representing Gentle for now, said that as long as that is a possible punishment, he believes that Gentle should have access to qualified council in the death penalty.
With Stosich filing the motion for Death Penalty Council Nov. 30, 2020, there was not adequate enough time for the motion to be considered by all parties. The law states that notice should be given seven days in advance.
Gentle made his first court appearance Nov. 18 for an arraignment and John Stosich was appointed to be his Public Defender, which may change if the state seeks the death penalty.
Gentle was arrested Nov. 17 for allegedly murdering 72-year-old Merle Jay Sorenson at a home in Rigby. His bond was set at $750,000 and he’s been charged with first degree murder, which is punishable in Idaho with the death penalty, up to life in prison with a minimum sentence of ten years and a fine of up to $50,000.
Gentle and Sorenson were at a home in Jefferson County with Gentle’s aunt where they proceeded to smoke marijuana and Gentle allegedly shooting up an unknown substance in his arms with syringes.
According to Gentle’s aunt, he was also holding a gun to his own head and stated that he may use it on himself and needed to kill others.
The aunt later said that as she was sleeping the night of the incident, Gentle entered her room and retrieved a shotgun, which she did not think much about as she was sleepy.
She said she heard gunshots and went to the area where Sorenson was to be sleeping and found Gentle there and Sorenson with blood on his shirt. She accused Gentle of killing him to which Gentle stated, “We’ll take care of it.”
The aunt called police who arrived on scene at approximately 2:00 a.m. Nov. 17 and according to Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson, they took two weapons into custody.
Anderson said the autopsy has been completed and that as of Dec. 2, they were waiting to receive the report to identify which weapon was used.
Idaho State Crime Scene Investigators reported that they found bloody clothes soaked in bleach and water, as empty gallon of bleach, shoes and a gun in the area of the house where Gentle was staying.
According to Sorenson’s obituary, he was born and raised in Idaho Falls, graduating from Idaho Falls High School before going to Idaho State University and the University of Utah. For the past 13 years, Sorenson worked for the city of Idaho Falls as a groundskeeper.