Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson released preliminary information regarding two incidents in the county the week of May 5.
Anderson reported that on May 5, Jefferson County Deputies received a call in regards to a missing 43-year-old female. On May 6, deputies responded to 531 N. 4200 E. as she was known to frequent that location. According to the release, the homeowner consented to a search of his property where the female was ultimately located deceased in an outbuilding located on the property.
This investigation is ongoing pending interviews and an autopsy report, the release states. The autopsy was scheduled to take place May 10 The victim has been identified, but her name will not be released pending notification of kin.
In another release, Anderson detailed the an incident of an accidental shooting May 6. Deputies responded to 575 N. 4200 E. in reference to a report of a 17-year-old male that had accidentally discharged a 22-caliber handgun after removing the gun from his vehicle.
The juvenile was transported via Air Idaho to EIRMC and is expected to recover, the release stated. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Central Quick Response Unit and Rigby Police.
According to a Facebook post by John Adams GMC in Rexburg on behalf of the family, who are friends with John Adams, Masyn Staples, son of Tate and Talonnie Staples, gathered to go fishing with friends on the river.
“As he was getting in his pickup, he took the clip out of his gun and went to holster it in his hard cover shoulder holster,” the post details. “The .22 pistol was accidentally fired with a forgotten bullet in the chamber. The bullet entered his chest near his armpit. The bullet went through his left lung and and hit his spine. The bullet then ricocheted off the spine and reverted clear through the right lung where it came to rest.”
The post further details that Masyn was rushed into surgery where doctors extracted the bullet, removed half of his left lung and a quarter of his right lung. As of May 7, the family statement said Masyn was in “serious stable condition” and that he wasn’t out of the woods yet.
The press release from Anderson stated that the victim and witnesses confirmed this account and no foul play is believed to be involved and this has been deemed an accident.