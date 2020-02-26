Eastern Idaho Public Health, or EIPH, announced Feb. 14 that preparations are underway to prevent a possible Coronavirus outbreak for the area.
According to a news release sent by EIPH, the group is monitoring the international and national cases of Coronavirus closely.
This strain of Coronavirus has not been previously identified in humans until the latest outbreak that occurred in China, according to the World Health Organization. Signs of the infection include fever, coughing and breathing difficulties.
EIPH said that while the risk for Coronavirus in Idaho is "fairly low" currently, people should be informed and aware of precautions they can take to protect themselves and their families.
The U.S. Department of State issued a Level 4 Travel Advisory Feb. 2. instructing the avoidance of travel to China. Due to the rapid spread of the Coronavirus in China, the outbreak is labeled as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.
EIPH said resources from the Center for Disease Control contain the most update information and advice for the public.
Avoiding others who are sick, covering your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze, avoiding touching your nose, mouth and eyes with unclean hands, washing hands often and disinfecting surfaces that may be covered in germs will help minimize the risk of contracting any diseases.
It is also advised to make sure you're up-to-date on all recommended vaccinations.
"We're doing our best to prepare if it does come to Idaho," James Corbett, Director of Community Health for EIPH, said. "The best way to avoid sickness, in general, is practicing good hand hygiene, using hand sanitizer if soap and water isn't available and covering your cough."
Corbett went on to say that while the risk is low, it's best to be proactive by doing those little things everyday to prevent getting sick at all. He also suggests to get the flu vaccine to avoid coming down with the seasonal flu.