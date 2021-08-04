The West Jefferson Fair is set to hit the week of Aug. 10 through the 14. This year’s theme is, “Catch the Fair Bug.”
Fair Manager Barney Carpenter, who has been the manager for three years, stated as for the theme name, the board kind of throws names around until they come up with the best one.
According to Carpenter, they usually take the winter off and around March they start meeting every other month and plan from there.
“I just enjoy watching the kids,” said Carpenter.
The fair will be starting off on Aug. 7 with the ‘No Boots, No Spurs Mud Lake Fun Run at 7:30 a.m., and then the Open Team Branding at 8:30 a.m..
On Aug. 10, participants will begin to set up their booths for 4-H, and then the 4-H Horse Show will begin at 9 a.m..
On Aug. 11, their will be 4-H projects going on throughout the day such as presentation of projects, judging, open class, and all livestock excluding dairy. The High School Rodeo Club Team Roping will be at 7 p.m., and the Brand the Building will be at 8 p.m..
Aug. 12 will continue with the showing of 4-H animals for dairy. There will be Reading in the Park from 9 a.m. to noon. Parade assembly will be at 5 p.m. and the parade will start at 6 p.m. There will then be a Mud Lake Youth Rodeo at 7:30 p.m..
Aug. 13 will finish off the 4-H presentations of animal projects. The pre-rodeo event of Muttin’ Bustin’ will be at 7 p.m., and the Idaho Saddle Series Rodeo will begin at 7:30 p.m..
The fair will finish out on Aug. 14 with all final sales of 4-H animals, a pre-rode event of Steer Riding Championship at 7 p.m., and then the final Idaho Saddle Series Rode at 7:30 p.m.
“We are thankful for the good community that we have and all of the local support,” said Carpenter. “We are looking forward to meeting new people there so everybody come on out and see us.”
The Jefferson County Fair is moving forward this year and is set to be the week of Aug. 16 through the 21. The theme is, “God Made a Farmer.”
Due to COVID, the 2020 fair was a little different than what it has been in years past, making alterations for proper social distancing and mask using. This year, everything should be back to what it was pre-COVID.
Fair Manager Carl Anderson stated they are planning to have a normal fair this year.
According to Anderson, the fair board meets once every month throughout the year to discuss needs, how much money the commissioners have given them this year, what they need to do with the budget, what projects can be done, how the fair is growing, and much more.
Anderson stated the theme, God Made a Farmer, came up as one of the suggestions that was being thrown around during a meeting and everyone seemed to like it.
“We’ve got a lot of great people on our fair board and everybody works their tails off,” said Anderson. “We’re always looking at ways to improve our fair but not overwhelm us or the people we have. We are limited as to what we can do according to the size of the fair, but we can always have a great fair with what we’ve got.”
Sue Walker, who is the 4-H Program Coordinator, stated they’ve been doing lots of things to prepare the kids and help them get ready for the show.
“I like to see the kids and the progress they make,” said Walker. “I want to see them succeed.”
Walker stated to see the confidence of the kids grow as they are working on their projects is great. The 4-H has lots of kids that do projects in the building and are learning things as they go.
“It’s the skills these kids are learning, whether it’s leadership abilities or whatever,” Walker said, “That’s what 4-H is — teaching kids life skills with hands-on projects.”
The Rigby Fair Schedule will start with the 4-H and FFA Horse Show on August 16. The events are subject to change at the fair’s discretion. August 17 and 18 will have more 4-H shows with swine, goats, rabbits, and more.
On Wednesday, August 18, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a Queen Presentation and Grand Entry at the rodeo grounds.
August 19 is a full day of events. The marketplace will open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. There will be an Iron Florist contest. The community BBQ will be at 6 p.m.
On August 20, Kids Day has been brought back since COVID, and there will be a bounce house, face painting, petting zoo, and more. It will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.. The ‘Death by Chocolate’ contest will also take place August 20, from 9 a.m. to noon with cash prizes for the winners. The Junior Market Sale will be held on the 20th at 6:30 p.m..
“The thing I look forward to the most is these kids making weight on their animals and being able to be out on the show room and work with the judges,” Anderson said. “I look forward to seeing these kids do that and do it well, that’s kind of what it’s all about for us. Kids that work with animals learn a whole lot.”
The fair will end on August 21 with cleaning up the grounds and pens and checking out projects.
For those interested in more information the fair books are also available at local businesses in Jefferson County or through the 4-H department.