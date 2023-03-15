Preparations underway for annual Farmer Merchant's Banquet

Though snow continues to fall, Spring is just around the corner and the Rigby Chamber of Commerce is hailing the new season by preparing for Rigby’s Annual Farmer Merchant’s Banquet.
This year’s theme, according to Chamber of Commerce President Teresa Anderson, is “Fresh from the Farm,” a theme which represents both farmers and merchants in the community. In charge of decorations this year is Crystal Lees.
“Crystal is in charge of decorations this year, like before, and she does a great job,” Anderson said.
This year’s banquet will feature a live auction, led by Auctioneer Dan Williams of Rexburg. The auction will include several items donated by local businesses in Rigby, and all proceeds will go back into the community. In the past, proceeds have been used to create local scholarships and purchase new Christmas lights for the city.
Anderson stated the Chamber is asking for donations from local businesses for the auction, still. Donations can be taken to Flying S Title and Escrow located at 110 N Clark Street in Rigby.
The Farmer Merchant’s Banquet is a long-standing tradition in Rigby which aims to recognize not only farmers and merchants, but several individuals in the community. Awards such as Business of the Year, Student of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Officer of the Year, Firefighter of the Year, and more are recognized at the annual event.
“I think it’s the recognition of people in the community,” Anderson said, regarding the best part of the banquet. “These are people who have put in their time and recognizing these people is what this is about.”
This year, like many years before, the Rigby Chamber of Commerce will be presenting one scholarship of $500 to a Rigby High School student. Applications for the scholarship have been issued to school counselors to disperse to interested high school students.
This year, while it’s hard to tell how many people will attend the event, the chamber is planning to host about 165 people. Broulims will cater the meal, though the menu has yet to be determined.
The banquet will be held on March 30 at the Jefferson County Fair Building. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
