Preparations underway for annual Farmer Merchant's Banquet

2022 Farmer Merchant’s Banquet’s theme was “Squeeze the Day.” Pictured above, Mayor Richard Datwyler presents City Clerk Dave Swager with the “City Employee of the Year Award.”

 File Photo

Though snow continues to fall, Spring is just around the corner and the Rigby Chamber of Commerce is hailing the new season by preparing for Rigby’s Annual Farmer Merchant’s Banquet.

This year’s theme, according to Chamber of Commerce President Teresa Anderson, is “Fresh from the Farm,” a theme which represents both farmers and merchants in the community. In charge of decorations this year is Crystal Lees.


