With just 13 days between now and Nov. 3, preparing to vote takes more than just showing up to any precinct.
Research Candidates, Amendments and Bonds:
There will be more than just Presidential candidates you’ll be voting for this General Election. Residents will also be voting for Senator, Congressional Representatives, Legislative District offices and County offices.
For District and County Offices in Jefferson County, the only contested race is for Dist. #2 Commissioner between Scott Hancock (incumbent) and Ty Belnap. Belnap’s name will not appear on the ballot and must be written in to vote for him. All other district and county races have one candidate on the ballot.
The candidates for Senator are Natalie M. Fleming (Ind), Paulette Jordan (Dem), Jim Risch (Rep), and Ray J. Writz (Con).
Candidates for the representative in Congress Second District is Pro-Life (A person, formerly Marvin Richardson, Constitution), Idaho Sierra Law (Libertarian), Mike Simpson (Republican) and C. Aaron Swisher (Democratic).
In Clark County, County Commissioner candidates are Nick R. Hillman for Dist. #1, Gregory A. Shenton for Dist. #2, John W. Clemens for County Sheriff and Lana Schwartz for County Treasurer. No names will appear on the ballot for Prosecuting Attorney.
Clark County residents will also have a nonpartisan Judicial Ballot asking if Magistrate Kent. W. Gauchay of Clark County of the Seventh Judicial District be retained in Office.
House Joint Resolution Four, or HJS4, will be on ballots as well and focuses on setting the number of legislative districts and state senators to 35. The number of districts and and senators is determined in redistricting (the process of redrawing boundaries after a census).
If HJS4 is adopted, the number of senators and districts would be set at 35 and could not be changed in redistricting.
Joint School Dist. #252 has two bond elections on the ballot as well. The first election will issue bonds not to exceed $1,200,000 for maintenance projects on existing school facilities. The anticipated interest rate is 1.36% per annum.
The second bond election, if passed, would issue bonds not to exceed $6,415,740. This would be used for construction of a bus/maintenance facility, a wrestling room, an auxiliary gym, and a visitor locker room. The anticipated interest rate is 1.13% per annum.
The second special bond election will only appear for Clark, Ririe and absentee districts that fall under School Dist. #252.
Sample Ballots for the 2020 General Election can be found at www.co.jefferson.id.us/currentelections.php.
How to:Register
According to the Jefferson County website, you can register to vote during you county’s early voting period and on Election Day, which is Nov. 3.
Paper registration forms can be found at idahovotes.gov and can be dropped of with the County Clerk.
Absentee
You can request an absentee ballot at idahovotes.gov.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 23. If you plan to vote using an absentee ballot, your completed application must be received in the county office by 5:00 p.m. Oct. 23.
Mail ballots cannot be taken to polling locations and should be returned to the Jefferson County Election Office. Those that have received an absentee ballot and would like to instead vote at a polling location should surrender their un-voted mailed ballot to the election office and have an affidavit complete before Nov. 3.
Those with questions can call the Jefferson County Elections Office at 208-745-7756.
Vote in Person
Those that plan to vote in person should know where their voting precinct is, if they are registered to vote or how to register person.
There are 20 polling locations in Jefferson County and a list of all precincts and polling locations along with the address can be received by the Jefferson County Elections Office.
To register, forms can be found at idahovotes.gov and should be mailed or returned to the county clerk. To register in person on Election Day, voters should provide an Idaho driver’s license or a photo ID and proof that you have lived in Idaho for at least 30 days. The proof of residency can be a bill from the previous month as long as it is older than 30 days old.
According to Cathy Dabell from Jefferson County Elections office, they will be taking extra precautions for those wanting to vote in person.
“Poll workers will have face masks and there will be hand sanitizer at entries and exits,” Dabell said. “There will also be an additional worker that will be cleaning high touch surface areas and cleaning between each voter. We’ll also be providing one-time-use pens so people aren’t having to share.”