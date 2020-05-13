Preparing for the college stage: Olaveson takes second in music competition

Zoey Olaveson, daughter of Jeff and Kendra Olaveson of Rigby, received second place in the Upper Valley Music Teachers Association’s Scholarship competition, earning $450 through her entry.
Olaveson, a 17-year-old piano student of Paula Clark, started playing at seven years old. At the age of 11, she began playing in competitions and festivals, growing her confidence for performance.
“It was nerve-wracking when I first started,” Olaveson said. “I practiced in front of my grandma and some other people so when I started doing bigger competitions, it got easier.”
Clark entered Olaveson in the UVMTA Scholarship competition, which only took submissions from high school seniors this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, and judging was based solely off recorded entries.
For her submission, Olaveson played “Etude in E Major” by Schytte and “Toccatina” by Reizenstein. Her favorite song to play though is Arabesque One.
Awarded scholarship money can be used for music lessons, literature and supplies, camps or college tuition. The purpose of the scholarship is to promote and support excellence in music teaching and provide opportunities for student growth and achievement.
Olaveson won scholarship money in 2019 and used that money to attend a summer music camp at Utah State University, which she says is a beautiful campus.
In March 2020, she also competed in the Idaho Falls Music Club Scholarship Competition where she took fourth place and earned a $700 scholarship.
Olaveson competed again in the Eastern Idaho Concerto Competition May 8, playing Concerto No. 3 by Kabalevsky where she placed second in Division IV.
Now that she’s graduated, Olaveson plans to attend Utah State University in the fall to be an Aggie, just like her dad.
While at USU, she wants to study Product Design and Development with a minor in piano performance. Olaveson said she enjoys working with fabrics and designing as well as studying the marketing side of the business.
For those that might think performing and competing is intimidating, Olaveson, who also teaches some piano students of her own, said the best thing to do is to just start.
“Set small goals, practice for your family, set a goal to practice those measures,” she said. “Do a little bit everyday and you’ll work up to being comfortable and confident.”