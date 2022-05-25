The Rigby Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Rigby’s annual Stampede days on June 17 and 18 this year which will include a parade, vendors and a variety of rodeo events.
This year’s theme is “Let the Magic Begin,” according to Chamber of Commerce President Teresa Anderson. It will begin at 10 a.m. on the corner of 1st N and 2nd W. and will make its way through Rigby, ending on Clark St.
The parade always has a number of participants, according to Anderson, who stated she is excited to see how the turn-out is this year.
“It brings people into Rigby and is a great community event,” said Anderson.
After the parade there will be a multitude of entertainment options for Stampede Days patrons. Jamie Thompson, the individual in charge of entertainment and vendors, claims to have 55 vendors already signed up for the event.
“I tried to have a big variety,” Thompson said. “I didn’t want to double up so we could have a big variety of vendors and products.”
Thompson stated there will also be a multitude of food options at the event, as well. There will be everything from burgers and tacos to Idaho Nachos and Doughnuts.
“You can come for lunch, and then come back for dinner,” she said.
Families and children will be able to enjoy face painting, axe throwing, a kids train and a mechanical bull. According to Thompson, there will even be a Mobile Escape Room this year.
There will be live entertainment throughout the day, Thompson said. Bryan Martin Country will be returning again this year. Newcomers Un Corazon Flamenco will also be performing, as well as The Rigby Singers Company and local choirs.
This year’s rodeo events will include all of the favorites, and will commence at 7:30 on Friday night with Mutton’ Bustin’. To sign up for Mutton Bustin’, please contact Ginger Crystal at 208-745-7610.
“We’ll bring in all the standard events for a rodeo,” according to Carl Anderson, President of the Rigby Rodeo Board.
Anderson mentioned the rodeo will have the Well’s Barney Memorial Horse Pulling at 1 p.m. in the rodeo arena. The Well’s Barney Horse Pulling is an annual competition which Anderson said will have lots of teams coming in from all over this area.
“Four years ago we celebrated our 75th annual Stampede Days,” Anderson said. “We are one of the oldest ongoing rodeos in the state of Idaho. We’ve got a lot of years behind us.”