Preschool Fees proposal denied in Ririe

Wendy Landon, the Special Education Director at Ririe, approached the Ririe School Dist. #252 Board of Trustees regarding the possible implementation of preschool fees.
According to draft minutes from the meeting, Landon said that the program materials are expensive and that they would like to charge a $50 fee per month for Typical Peers.
Superintendent Jeff Gee explained that the preschool is a developmental preschool that focuses on identifying children that may have learning disabilities and starting them in classes early to help prepare. Typical Peers are children without learning disabilities that can help other students adjust to the environment.
Landon stated that other local school districts are charging preschool fees, which Gee also confirmed later.
“Currently we receive no funding from the state for this program and with the way budgets are going right now, a fee would help,” Gee said.
Board Trustee Brigham Cook said that he would like to see the district find a way to fund the program as opposed to only charging certain students and fee and not charging others.
Treasurer Tim Sopalski said that he loved the program and personally didn’t see an issue with a fee.
According to the draft minutes, Board Chair Andreasen commented that she would like to look at the yearly budget and try to find funding from somewhere else rather than charging a fee.
“Ultimately the board decided to not go in that direction and they’d like us to look at other ways of getting funding for the program,” Gee stated. “For now we’ll continue what we’ve always done, which is using state funding that goes into our discretionary fund.”
Gee stated that they’ll look for other options in the future but that things would stay the same for now.