Congress voted along party lines on Dec. 18, deciding to impeach President Donald Trump on alleged abuse of power. The move follows months of investigations into the President, but the political will to issue articles of impeachment reached a climax after he was accused of a quid pro quo in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zylensky.
Trump reportedly asked the threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine unless damning information was provided on his political rival Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. Trump firmly denied the allegations.
Trump is the third president to face impeachment charges, with Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton being the only two presidents to face charges before him. However, a president has never been convicted by the Senate.
“The president is impeached,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said, adding that it was a “great day for the Constitution of the United States, a sad one for America that the president’s reckless activities necessitated us having to introduce articles of impeachment.”
For Trump to be convicted, the Republican-controlled Senate would have to vote in a two-thirds supermajority. His trial will likely begin in January, according to the Associated Press.
Ahead of the vote in the House on Dec. 17, people from across the Treasure Valley for dueling demonstrations, both in favor and against Trump’s impeachment.
Xavier Ward
Boise Weekly