Amidst unrest in the United States over police violence and racial tension, the President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints along with several leaders from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People released a joint op-ed, condemning the violent murder of George Floyd and calling for the uproot of racism in “processes, laws, and organization attitudes regarding racism and root them out once and for all.”
President Russell M. Nelson wrote the statement along with Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Leon Russell, NAACP Chairman of the Board and the Reverend Amos C. Brown, Chairman Emeritus of Religious Affairs with the NAACP.
In the op-ed, leaders state, “The wheels of justice should move fairly for all. Jesus of Nazareth came that we might have life, and have it “more abundantly.” We should follow His example and seek for an abundant life for all God’s children. This includes protecting our brothers and sisters who have been wronged and bringing to justice those who have taken life or broken the law, thus robbing others of an abundant life.”
Further, they encouraged people to look for ways to serve those of different backgrounds and race, as “everyone can do something.”
The full op-ed can be found at medium.com/@Ch_JesusChrist/locking-arms-for-racial-harmony-in-america.