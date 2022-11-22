Pressure and resilience, Rigby Trojans succeed in claiming third state championship

Rigby Varsity football triumphed over Meridian High School on Nov. 18 at the 5A State Championship game. Despite falling behind in the first half of the game, the team pulled it together following half-time to claim their third State Championship victory.
"Getting behind has never been an obstacle for us," said Coach Armando Gonzalez following the game. "We finished the game well."
The Trojans this year had a fairly young team, according to Gonzalez, and have had to learn as they go this season. However, also stated the boys have stepped up to each opportunity to learn and mature over the course of this year's games.
"Sometimes, the hardest part of the season is exhaustion," Gonzalez said. "Not physical exhaustion but mental exhaustion."
He stated part of preparation for the game was not only routine and practice, but mental preparation for the biggest game of the season.
Based on the previous games, Gonzalez said the team had a number of moments where they had to step back and learn about themselves; the month of November, after their season has become a longer one, mental fatigue begins to set in. The biggest losses at that point are mental losses.
"We hadn't been playing our best football," Gonzalez stated, again following the game. "This group has seen a lot of football played at the higher levels, and we weren't playing our best."
While Rigby stayed down in the first half of the game, the Trojans knew they were capable of playing better. The change in momentum came following half-time, Gonzalez said, when Rigby scored and tied. This was the first time Meridian had been all season. But Rigby cleaned up.
"The lesson for us this game," he said, "was to stay aggressive. It's what we always have to do, is to stay aggressive the whole time."
With the championships concluded, the Rigby team will begin their long off-season, which Gonzalez states is typically longer than their regular season. They will work on strength and conditioning until the spring when they will be able to resume practicing.
The Trojans will be losing key players in the spring; three offense and about six defense players, however, according to Gonzalez, the core of the team will be returning.
"I'm proud of the resiliency of our kids," he said. "They've begun a tradition, a legacy each group builds upon and passes the torch to the next class. They know what is expected of them, and they meet it."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.