Pressure and resilience, Rigby Trojans succeed in claiming third state championship

Rigby wide receiver Brady Packer (12) carries the ball against Meridian during the 5A Idaho State football championship at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

 Jake King/For The Idaho Press

Rigby Varsity football triumphed over Meridian High School on Nov. 18 at the 5A State Championship game. Despite falling behind in the first half of the game, the team pulled it together following half-time to claim their third State Championship victory.

"Getting behind has never been an obstacle for us," said Coach Armando Gonzalez following the game. "We finished the game well."


