There will be a public hearing on August 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. to consider placing an interim ordinance, or moratorium, on the former city limits of Hamer to prevent development until there is a zoning update in place.
Following the disincorporation of the City of Hamer, Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton stated in June that any existing zoning assigned by the city ceases to exist. Now, it is Jefferson County’s responsibility to place zoning in that area.
To assign zoning in the area, Assistant Planner McKinlay Quilici stated the Planning and Zoning Commission would have to meet with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners during a special work meeting to determine the appropriate zoning assignments.
“It may be simple,” Quilici said, “or it could be difficult in the central part of the town because that did have some commercial use there.”
Quilici doesn’t expect to have zoning assigned for at least a couple more months, since there are several steps to the process and a certain timeframe for these steps to take place.
Previously, at a June 13 Commissioner’s meeting, Ollerton informed the Board of Commissioners of the available options for Hamer. The first option, was to quickly place zone down in the prior city limits as an emergency action. The second option was a moratorium, which Ollerton stated would be the easiest route.
This, he said, would allow the Planning and Zoning department time to go out to Hamer and see the surrounding areas to help them determine the appropriate zoning.
“It’s likely the zoning will be a mix,” Ollerton said in June. “You’re gonna want a mixture there.”
In the meantime, she said, they hope to place the moratorium in order to prevent building or land use permits to be issued in the area. The public hearing, scheduled for August 1, will be open for comment from the public.
Following Hamer’s disincorporation, Jefferson County’s Road and Bridge Department are also working on improving what were once city roads.
According to Mike Carter, with Road and Bridge, he and his crew spent the days on July 6 and 7 paving and improving the quality of several different roads.
“We were paving the one that goes out to the truck shop,” Carter said. “and the one out at the railroad crossing on the old Butte Highway from 2100 and east.”
Carter stated the county had been looking to improve conditions out at those railroad tracks for a while and this week took the opportunity to patch it together as best as they could.
Crews were also out improving the roadway on a stretch of the Old Butte Highway, which Carter stated was really rough.