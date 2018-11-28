It was decided that when the former office of Jephson Chiropractic and Hammer Tax Preparation on State Street in Rigby was torn down in late June, a Pro Lube would be constructed in its place. As of Nov. 21 little to no progress has been made on the site due to issues with access.
According to a letter sent from Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) District 6 Traffic and Materials Engineer Troy Despain, ITD is going to allow the property to have access to the highway (State Street) under a certain set of conditions.
These conditions are as follows: the building will be set back from the back of the sidewalk a minimum of 20-feet; the access will be a separate access from the alleyway and the entrance to the tax commissioner building that is south of the Pro Lube development; the access will not exceed 30-feet and will not be less than 15-feet.
Furthermore, the access will be a right-out only, as well as a sign stating that the ally will be right-in and right-out. Despain said ITD will only require signs at this time and if, and when traffic congestion and traffic accidents occur, a median may be required to keep drivers from turning left.
The City of Rigby will also be responsible to address sight distance issues. To do this Despain said the city needs to trim or remove the trees to the north and south of the property so that trucks and cars can adequately see traffic flow.
Despain said the city will also need to remove or relocate the light pole and bench so to not impact traffic and the brick sign on the property of Private Tax Solutions needs to either be set back further on the property or needs to be raised.
Until all of the aforementioned requirements are met, ITD will not grant the access permit for the Pro Lube.
City Clerk Dave Swager said the city has OK’d the trimming of the trees, and the relocation of the benches and light pole but it will be the developers responsibility to do so.
“There has been a lot of hurdles,” Swager said.
He also indicated that the Private Tax Solutions’ sign is controlled by the business, therefore the city has no control over it.
Private Tax Solution Manager Jon Miller said they installed the sign less than a year ago and that if they move the sign back on the property it would eliminate the purpose of having the sign at all.
He also pointed out that the business decided on its current sign because of the professional look to it and its ability to enhance the value of the building and the city.
“I don’t have a problem with the Pro Lube, but I can’t move my sign either,” he said. “I did it with the idea of enhancing the feel of downtown Rigby.”
Despain told The Jefferson Star Nov. 15 that the sign is required to be set back 14-feet from the back of the sidewalk, and when Miller was told he’d need to meet that set back, he misunderstood and set it 14-feet back from the road.
Despain explained that because Miller did meet the setback approved by the City of Rigby, ITD can’t do anything at this point and that he is hoping the two property owners can work something out.
“It was either overlooked by us or the city, but he (Miller) did do his due diligence,” he said.
Efforts to reach ITD District 6 Engineer Jason Minzghor for comment were unsuccessful.