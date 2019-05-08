After construction of the Pro Lube located on State Street in Rigby was stymied in November due to access issues, the company recently received its access permit and development has been underway for nearly a month.
Idaho Transportation Department District 6 Media Contact Megan Stark said they have approved an access permit for Pro Lube, however she is unaware what requirements the business had to meet first.
“As far as the requirements go, we still had our requirements that he had to meet in order for this to move forward, due to visibility,” Stark said. “I don’t have those details; that is all that I know.”
In November, former ITD District 6 Traffic and Materials Engineer Troy Despain said ITD was going to allow the property to have access to the highway (State Street) under a certain set of conditions.
These conditions are as follows: the building will be set back from the back of the sidewalk a minimum of 20-feet; the access will be a separate access from the alleyway and the entrance to the tax commissioner building that is south of the Pro Lube development; the access will not exceed 30-feet and will not be less than 15-feet.
Furthermore, the access will be a right-out only, as well as a sign stating that the ally will be right-in and right-out. Despain said ITD will only require signs at this time and if, and when traffic congestion and traffic accidents occur, a median may be required to keep drivers from turning left.
The City of Rigby will also be responsible to address sight distance issues. To do this Despain said the city needs to trim or remove the trees to the north and south of the property so that trucks and cars can adequately see traffic flow.
Despain said the city will also need to remove or relocate the light pole and bench so to not impact traffic and the brick sign on the property of Private Tax Solutions needs to either be set back further on the property or needs to be raised.
Private Tax Solution Manager Jon Miller told The Star that they are still not planning on removing, or re-positioning their sign.
Stark indicated that current District 6 Traffic and Materials Engineer Anthony Black is aware of what is now required.
Efforts to reach Black over a span of three weeks were unsuccessful.