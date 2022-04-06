County Commissioners approved and signed a service agreement with Genetox Laboratories during their meeting on March 21, an agreement that would allow the laboratory to work with the Probation and Pretrial Services Department in Jefferson County.
Tammy Adkins, Director of Probation and Pretrial services, stated during the meeting that signing to work with Genetox Labs would simply be adding another tool to the tool belt, and not terminating the county’s existing agreement with their current toxicology agency.
“It would be nice to have another option when we have someone who can’t do what we need,” Adkins said.
Currently, Probation and Pretrial services uses Redwood Toxicology, a laboratory which tests for toxic substances through the typical style of urine or oral fluid drug-testing.
According to Adkins, there are times when they come across people who are taking a variety of medications, or have certain medical issues that make it difficult for them to produce a urine specimen while being observed.
“They need to be witnessed for the courts,” Adkins said. “To ensure that the urine specimen came from the right person. DNA testing allows the test to be unsupervised.”
She stated that it would be nice to to ensure they can still run a trustworthy toxicology report on them without needing to have someone witness them in a restroom setting.
She told the commissioners that she is seeing many people in the mental health courts, as well, who are taking up to ten prescription medications. She explained how Genetox tests could also be used to ensure individuals are taking their legally prescribed medications as directed. Genetox would allow Probation and Pretrial Services to be more thorough, according to Adkins.
“This isn’t something we’d do for everyone,” Adkins said, “we’d just do this for a select few, maybe a few times a year. . .We can’t use blood tests because judges have told us that they can lead to other medical conditions and problems, so this gives us another option.”
County Commissioner Scott Hancock questioned the cost that this service agreement would have for the county. According to Adkins, they would only pay per test, which can be up to $65.
Adkins stated Genetox’s services are a significant price increase from what the county currently pays for tests from Redwood Toxicology. However, tests do not exceed the $65 limit listed in the company’s service agreement.
Adkins also informed the commissioners that she would initially pre-pay for a few of the tests.
The commissioners approved the contract with Genetox Labs after their discussion, and signed the agreement.