Probation looking to up fees

Jefferson County Probation Administrator Tammy Adkins is looking at increasing the formal and informal probation fees.
Adkins explained to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners April 15 that after switching to the Odyssey program in October 2018, the law changed that all fees that are set by statute need to go through Odyssey, but if it was a fee set by counties and not by statute, the county still needs to bill and collect it.
“It created lots of confusion, because now individuals have to make a separate payment to probation and a separate payment to the courts,” he said.
Adkins said the cost of supervision for formal fees is set by state statute, which currently allows counties to charge up to $75. Jefferson County currently charges $50. Adkins said they charge $50 because they also charge $40 for the drug testing.
“If they have drug testing included, probation charges $90 per month,” she said.
To help reduce confusion for individuals, Adkins proposed charging a flat supervision fee of $75 rather than $50 for supervision and $40 for drug testing.
“About 75 percent will love the change, because they will actually pay less fees than what they do now,” she said.
Adkins said there is also confusion regarding probation’s informal fees. She said before switching to Odyssey, the department could input fees through the iStars program, which they can no longer do.
She said they are projecting informal fees to account for $5,300.
Adkins indicated that she is considering one of three options. One, absolving the resolution and not charging for informal fees; two, continue to charge the $35 per person and have to hire an additional person in the clerk’s office to handle it; or three, only charge the informal fee to those individuals that are being sent to the probation department to oversee it and increase the fee to $75 as per state statute.
“(Option one) Your potential revenue is zero, but your additional expense is zero,” she said. “(Option two) there’s going to be additional cost for staff; and your program, whatever that looks like.”
Overall, the commissioners thought that option three would be the best. Before approving the increases a public hearing will be held at an undetermined date.
“Option three is the way to go,” Commissioner Scott Hancock said. “You’ve already got the system in place.”