The Rigby City Council scheduled a public hearing for increased septic dumping fees proposed by waste water treatment plant operator Scott Humphries, at the March 3 council meeting. The hearing will be held on April 7 at 7 p.m.
Humphries, who is with the Waste Water Department, approached the city council for permission to raise the dumping rates, and provided a proposed rate increase for the councilmembers to review. According to Rigby Mayor Richard Datwyler, all rate increases over five percent need to be brought to a public hearing.
“I think most of the people in the city would agree that those dumping their septic should pay their fair share,” said Humphries.
The rates Humphries proposed would increase 13.04% for each unit bracket. A septic dump of 1 to 500 gallons currently sits at $43.75, however the proposal would raise that rate to $50.31. The price to dump from 1,001 to 1,500 gallons would raise from $131.25 to $150.94.
According to Humphries, his proposed rate increase is high, only because it has been over four years since the last rate increase. He stated that it is ultimately up to the council how much the rate is increased; it could increase by a higher percentage or a lower percentage, and his proposal served mostly as a way to start the process.
“If I had been more on the ball,” said Humphries about raising the dumping fees, “I would have been here for the last four years, every year.”
Septic dumping fees are necessary to help pay for some of the operation costs of the wastewater treatment facility. According to the handout provided at the meeting, septic dumping fees must be reasonably related to, and cannot exceed the cost of operations at the wastewater treatment plant.
At the meeting, Humphries stated that he would be willing to gather all of the dumping slips from the previous year in order to calculate what percent of expenditure is spent to process the waste that comes in to the plant. He stated he will have those calculations by the date of the hearing.
“Most of our septic comes from outside of Jefferson County,” Humphries said. “They come from Island Park because we are closer than Idaho Falls.”
When asked if he feared losing Island Park companies’ business due to rate increases, he replied that he already spoke to those companies and confirmed that they will not be deterred from using Rigby’s facility as a result of the increase, but will increase their own rates to keep up with the increases made by the city.
According to Humphries, Rigby’s wastewater treatment facility currently averages 65 septic dumps a month, at nearly $1,000 per visit.
“I’ve had five for all of last month,” Humphries said at the meeting, referring to the number of dumps the facility has seen. “In July I might have 200. We’ve gone from making $45,000 a year to the height of $128,000, but we average around 65 or so.”