The city of Rigby approved the proposed fee increases for Water, Sanitation, Park and Rodeo Fees, and traffic infractions Oct. 1.
The proposed Sewer Revenue Rates were not raised, as the council wants to defer that increase for a later date, City Clerk Dave Swager said.
For resident water rates, the flat rate / per month went from $23 to $25. The metered rate / per thousand gallons raised from $2.30 to $2.50. Non-residents flat rate went from $46 to $50 and the metered rate rose 40 cents from $4.60 to $5.
Sanitation rates went from $12.50 to $15 for the base rate for a 96 gallon can / per month. The base rate for a 300 gallon can per month went from $37.50 to $45. Extra pickups for a 96 gallon can raised from $2.75 to $3.25 and from $9.35 to $11.25 for a 300 gallon extra pickup.
Park and Rodeo Fees and Rates went from $50 for an annual Race Horse pass to $100. Stall rental per month rose from $30 to $40. Track use for an individual annual pass went from $25 to $50 and a family pass went from $50 to $100. Arena Rental for high school rodeo per hour is at $50.
Traffic infractions are all going to be charged at $25. This includes truck parking violations from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., parking in a yellow zone, blocking a driveway, one hour parking violations, fire hydrant parking, blocking or parking in an alley, parking in a handicap zone or school bus parking, violation of snow removal, RV parking violations and any other violations.
According to Swager, fee increases generally occur at the beginning of the Fiscal Year and increased costs have prompted the rise. On water, the city will be purchasing a new tank and the the sanitation increase will cover the cost of Solid Waste Collections.
The Parks and Rodeo increase is to cover the cost of operation at the grounds.
“It’s not something any of us look forward to doing,” Mayor Jason Richardson said Oct. 1. “The idea as we make these rate changes has always been to prepare the city for taking care of problems that we’ve had or that we anticipate coming and doing that in a reasonable manner without having to spike any fees or go into debt.”
Swager is unsure when the council will return to the sewer rate fee increases, but the proposed increase was from $52.50 to $61 for the resident flat rate / per month and from $5.25 to $6.10 for the metered rate / per thousand gallon. For non-residents, the proposed increase was from $105 to $122 for the flat rate and from $10.50 to $12.20 for the metered rate / per thousand gallon.