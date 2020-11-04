West Jefferson Junior and Senior High School sports are facing a proposed fee increase after changes to the organization.
According to the background information on the fee increases, the two schools operated on different bell schedules, with different athletic department and offices and administrations. This setup created conflicts with scheduling and opportunities for electives, among other things.
The district made changes to the organization of the schools to designate them as secondary schools with the goal organizing class schedules and athletics under the secondary category.
The background goes on to state that in the reorganization, the district overlooked details of the junior high fees for pay-to-play. The fees are required for students in grades nine through 12 who play sports.
For the 2019-2020 year, the junior high pay to play fees were as follows: Cross Country - $30; Volleyball - $30; Wrestling - $30; Girls Basketball - $50; Boys Basketball - $50; and Track - $25. The total for three sports was $150.
The proposed fees for the 2020-2021 pay to play and activity card would make each sport $40 and the activity card $40. The total for three would be $160.
While this item was initially scheduled for action at the Oct. 29 School Board of Trustees meeting, Superintendent Shane Williams stated that the action was tabled and may be addressed again at the Nov. meeting, which is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Nov. 19.