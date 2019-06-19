Proposed changes to emergency management ordinances in Jefferson County would make burn bans easier to enact, and would make burning during such a ban an infraction punishable by a fine of up to $300.
Burning restrictions, also referred to as burn bans, may be put into place when there is a fire risk that could lead to harming of lives or property, said Rebecca Squires, emergency management coordinator for the county. She said the update to the ordinance would make burn bans more effective in future situations.
“There was really no teeth to enforce a burn ban,” Squires said.
Up until now, there has been no set penalty for burning during a time when burn restrictions are in place, and burn bans have been more difficult for commissioners to enact. Currently, county commissioners have had to hold a public hearing to put burning restrictions in place. Public hearings typically require two weeks’ notice.
“When you’re moving fast, when there’s an emergency, you don’t have time for publications and a public hearing,” Squires said.
With the proposed changes, the commissioners could enact a county-wide burn ban with a resolution.
Other potential updates to emergency management ordinance more clearly outline what will happen in different emergency situations, Squires said. She said these updates would bring the county ordinance into compliance with state statute.
Squires said the ordinance had not been updated since the Cold War era, meaning that much of it was geared toward potential emergencies that could happen in the case of war. She said that those situations are still in the ordinance, but are not as much of a focus, and other, more common, emergency situations have been outlined.
On June 10, the commissioners approved a public hearing for the ordinance changes.
“I think that this is something that’s needed to be done for awhile,” said Commissioner Scott Hancock.
The hearing will be held around 10:30 a.m. July 1 in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room of the Jefferson County Courthouse Annex at 210 Courthouse Way in Rigby. The the complete proposed ordinance can be found at www.co.jefferson.id.us/Emergency_Management.php.