Prosecuting Attorney Taylor named to AG's Advisory Committee

Mark Taylor

 File Photo

Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador announced on Jan. 27 the members of his Advisory Committee, naming Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor among the members.

Labrador’s committee, according to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General on Jan. 27, will conduct an agency-wide evaluation of the office. Members will perform interviews with staff who want to continue to serve the office, ensuring all employees are in the right placements with the right experience to serve the People of Idaho.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.