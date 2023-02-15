Prosecuting Attorney Taylor named to AG's Advisory Committee

Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador announced on Jan. 27 the members of his Advisory Committee, naming Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor among the members.
Labrador’s committee, according to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General on Jan. 27, will conduct an agency-wide evaluation of the office. Members will perform interviews with staff who want to continue to serve the office, ensuring all employees are in the right placements with the right experience to serve the People of Idaho.
“The committee is composed of some of the very best leaders in the U.S. and the state of Idaho,” said Labrador in the release. “These very talented individuals will give a fair and honest assessment of how we can ensure the Office of Attorney General best serves all the people in Idaho. Their help will be instrumental in making sure we have the best team in place moving forward.”
This committee was formed following Labrador’s Jan. 4 announcement of an organization-wide evaluation of the office. According to a statement released on Jan. 4, all employees who wished to remain in the current positions were required to submit a letter of continuing interest.
According to Labrador’s statement, this is the first administration change in two decades. Due to this, he stated he wanted to give everyone a fresh start and the opportunity to make sure they align with his vision and ethic for the office.
Taylor stated in a phone interview on Feb. 7 that about 125 current employees reapplied to their positions. 125 people, according to Taylor, were too many for Labrador to personally interview and effectively act as Attorney General at the same time. The purpose of the Advisory Committee then, he said, was to help with those interviews and help make recommendations.
“I’m honored to be named,” Taylor said. “I appreciate the great trust [Labrador] has in my opinion and judgement to help him hire his staff. It’s a compliment, really.”
Among the 25 named to the committee, Taylor is the only County Prosecutor. He further stated it was flattering to be the only county prosecutor on a list filled with corporate attorneys.
While there is not yet a set schedule for the duties committee members will perform, Taylor does not expect to be absent from Jefferson County for extended periods of time.
He believes his absence will only last two or three days at a time, which is office is well prepared for.
“I have a good staff for manning the office,” Taylor said, “it won’t throw them off or anything.”
He also explained a majority of the work performed in his office is done through phone calls and emails, stating distance from the office does not hinder his workflow as he and his deputies have the ability to access their work remotely.
“I’m grateful to be recognized in this way,” Taylor said,
