Prosecution to seek death penalty against Vallow-Daybell

Madison and Fremont county prosecutors Rob Wood and Lindsey Blake will seek the death penalty against Lori Vallow-Daybell should a jury convict her of murdering her children.
Wood and Blake filed the motion Monday seeking the death penalty.
The state has charged Vallow-Daybell in the killings of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7. The state has also charged her with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Tammy Daybell, the late wife of Vallow-Daybell’s fifth husband Chad Daybell.
The state alleges that the children were killed for monetary gain. The children had received Social Security benefits from their respective fathers, Joseph Ryan and Charles Vallow.
Prosecutors wrote that Tammy Daybell was also murdered for monetary gain. Chad Daybell received $430,000 following Tammy Daybell’s death. He is charged in the killings of Vallow-Daybell’s children and his wife Tammy Daybell.
Tammy Daybell died Oct. 19, 2019 at her Salem home. Two weeks following her death, Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell were married in Hawaii.
In Monday’s court documents, prosecutors wrote they sought the death penalty against Vallow-Daybell because of the “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity” involved in the killings of the victims.
The children were last seen in September 2019. Their bodies were found June 9, 2020 buried in the pasture behind Chad Daybell’s Salem home. J.J.’s body was found intact with his arms and legs tied together with duct tape. A plastic bag covered his head, and his body placed inside a garbage bag. Tylee’s remains were found a short distance from her brother’s. She had been dismembered, and her body burned.
Prosecutors wrote that Tammy Daybell had also experienced “an especially heinous, atrocious death.” Tammy Daybell had reportedly been suffocated.
“By the murders or circumstances surrounding their commission, the defendant exhibited utter disregard for human life,” wrote prosecutors. “The defendant by her conduct, whether such conduct was before, during or after commissions of the murders at hand, has exhibited a propensity to commit murder which will probably constitute a continuing threat to society.”
Vallow-Daybell recently returned from nearly a year at an Idaho mental health facility where she underwent restorative treatment. Shortly after her return, Vallow-Daybell and her court appointed attorneys, Jim Archibald and John Thomas, met before Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce. Vallow-Daybell declined to speak during the hearing, and, as a result, her attorneys entered a “not guilty plea” on her behalf.
During the hearing, Vallow-Daybell asserted her right to a speedy trial, and Boyce agreed to set it for Oct. 11 in Ada County.
The request threw a wrench into plans the court had made in March to try the couple together January 2023 in Ada County. It was estimated that trying the couple together in Ada County would cost an estimated $700,000 and trying them separately could substantially increase that amount, prosecutors wrote.
“Costs would be doubled for Fremont and Madison if the court were to consider holding trial for defendant Vallow Daybell in October 2022 and defendant Daybell in January 2023,” they said.
Prosecutors also noted that an October trial would leave both defense and prosecuting attorneys with limited time to prepare.
“There are multiple outstanding pre-trial motions that have not been addressed, co-counsel has been recently appointed, and discovery is yet to be completed,” wrote prosecutors.
While all parties involved could make “extraordinary efforts” to prepare for an October trial, it may hamper efforts for a fair trial, they wrote.
“Such efforts are likely to be at the cost of preparing an adequate defense, not to mention any other cases or defendants that may suffer delay as a result of limited attorney and judicial resources,” prosecutors wrote. “Without an allegation from the defense that there would be impairment to defendant Vallow-Daybell’s defense from the limited delay suggested here, this factor must weigh against the defendant’s asserted speedy trial right.”
It will be up to Boyce to decide how to proceed.
By LISA SMITH