Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor received permission from the commissioners April 12 to work with a staffing agency to fill a vacancy for a legal assistant in the office.
Taylor explained that he would like to use a staffing agency because the candidate finding and pre-qualifications would be researched by the company who would then send a candidate to the office for a trial period to see if they would be a fit for the office.
Payment to the staffing agency and the candidate would be covered by the salary of the now vacant position, which is about $19 an hour, with the agency taking a smaller portion of that pay for their services.
A candidate would have two months of temporary work before the office would have to decide to move forward with the candidate or have the agency send another.
Taylor said they would still post the job per the legal requirements and that the money is available through the salary line. He stated that the contract budget line had already been spent by previous Prosecuting Attorney Paul Butikofer so he needed approval to use the salary budget line for the temporary contract work.
“It won’t change the budget at all,” Taylor said. “The upcoming budget will better reflect the restructuring that’s being done but as of right now, I’m stuck with the budget and the structure that I walked into.”
Taylor said the ultimate goal is to have a legal assistant for each of the three attorneys in the office that will have more responsibilities but a lower case load.