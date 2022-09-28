Prosecutor's Office to receive new case management system

Mark Taylor

 File Photo

The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved and signed a service agreement with PROSECUTORbyKarpel, a case management software used across the nation, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor.

The initial fee for services, which according to the agreement is due upon signing, is $35,900. Taylor states it will, in the long run, eliminate the need to hire additional staff in the office through it’s tracking abilities and provided efficiency.

