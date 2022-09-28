Prosecutor's Office to receive new case management system

The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved and signed a service agreement with PROSECUTORbyKarpel, a case management software used across the nation, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor.
The initial fee for services, which according to the agreement is due upon signing, is $35,900. Taylor states it will, in the long run, eliminate the need to hire additional staff in the office through it’s tracking abilities and provided efficiency.
“In doing this, I’m essentially keeping a campaign promise,” Taylor said.
In Taylor’s campaign for the office of the Prosecuting Attorney he promised he would manage the office efficiently and have the data needed to justify hiring more attorneys and staff.
PROSECUTORbyKarpel (PBK) is a case management software that assists the Prosecutor by tracking all of the cases coming through the office and keeping a record of that data.
This software is so efficient, Taylor believes, that it may lighten the load of existing staff members and eliminate the need to hire additional staff for the next few years.
“The one-time cost is less expensive than the salary for another staff member,” Taylor said.
Following the first full anniversary of installation, the county will pay just under $5,000 to the software company, according to the agreement.
Previously, the Prosecutor’s office had been using a different software which was targeted for civil offices, Taylor stated at the Sept. 12 Jefferson County Board of Commissioner’s Meeting. As the program was intended for civil offices, it didn’t take into account some of the complexities and nuances associated with Prosecuting Attorney’s offices that don’t exist in other offices, Taylor stated.
Another factor which Taylor stated contributed to the software switch was the office’s decision to become a paperless office. According to Taylor, space was becoming scarce in the office due to paper storage. Switching to PBK, he said, allowed the office not to have to expand their space within the county building.
This software, he stated, is used by Prosecuting Attorneys nationally. In his search for a new software, Taylor said, he looked at several competitors, and PBK is what the office landed on. The installation date will be late July of next year, as this software is in high demand, he said.
Taylor said he had kept software upgrades in mind when he put together the budget for his office in the upcoming fiscal year. However, he stated, the Prosecutor’s Office had a budget surplus in the current year; there was enough money left over in his 2021 budget to cover the first-expense.
After discussing it with the Commissioners, he was allowed to use that surplus to pay for the service within the current fiscal year, which simultaneously allowed the county to sign the service agreement before Oct. 1, placing them higher up on the list of service installation.
“I have asked them (PBK), that if there is an opening on the list anywhere, that we be moved up,” Taylor said.
All training for the new software will be provided by the company and is included in the cost listed in the service agreement.
He stated efficiency is important to him in his office. As the county expands and grows, it’s important the software utilized is able to help the office keep up with that growth and helps them handle the growing load of cases without needing to hire much additional staff, he said.
