While each fire fighter has their own reason for joining a profession that promises excitement and danger, like paying for college or escaping a cubicle, the crew stationed at the Central Fire District Station in Menan shares a common love of the land they protect and the team they work with.
Kelsey Griffee acts as a Fire Mitigation Specialist for the Idaho Falls District of the BLM and has been in fires for about 14 years. The past four years, Griffee has been with the BLM.
“I started at Mount St. Helens and it was so much fun, when I graduated college I couldn’t imagine being in a cubicle,” she said. “I decided I’d stay in fire and make it a career.”
As the spokeswoman for the team, Griffee focuses mainly on fire investigations, dispersing fire information through the media and public relations, and fire prevention.
“We’ll develop fire prevention campaigns, especially in the Menan area where we have a lot of target shooting, emphasizing those messages of responsible shooting,” Griffee said.
According to Griffee, fire is a mentally and physically challenging job where fighters push themselves everyday, but it does provide incredible opportunities. With Forest Service and BLM, Griffee says she gets to go heli-hiking often and gets to see some of the most beautiful country with some of her best friends.
In terms of how the BLM crew hopes to aid Menan, Griffee said that in the last three years, 16 out of 18 fires in the area have been human-caused, with the main culprit coming from target shooting and the use of fireworks, actions that are prohibited on BLM lands from May 10 to Oct. 20.
“We want to keep getting that message out to people because we don’t want anyone to be held responsible for a fire,” Griffee said. “Menan is well loved... and popular for taking your ATV/UTV out, hiking up the butte, just setting up some targets and having a good day of shooting. We want people to still be able to enjoy that.”
Shooting responsibly means avoiding the use of exploding targets, steel ammunition, like tracer ammo or incinerate ammo, not using steel targets and clearing out vegetation around the shooting area.
“It’s hot, dry and windy in east Idaho in the summer and that’s the recipe for a big wildfire,” Griffee said.
Brent Myzell has been in wildland fires since 2006 and with the BLM for four years. What started as a summer job has since turned into Myzell’s full-time gig where while the physical aspect of the job can be a challenge, he’s found a fun job with good folks to work with.
According to Myzell, the crews started up the week of May 26 and will be fully staffing by June 8. The team will be in Menan for the extent of the fire season and will leave once the rains and snow come in around mid-October.
“One of the goals for me, being up here, is getting to work with the folks from Central, building that relationship even stronger,” Myzell said. “The Chief and I have been on several fires in the area and one of the big goals is building a good, positive interaction with the community here.”
Myzell wants the locals to know they’re excited to be in the area, help serve and do what they can to build positive relationships.
The team has seen fires already in April and the best thing people can do is to use common sense, Myzell said.
“Be smart, adhere to the restrictions that are put out, they’re put out for a reason,” he said. “Make sure you get idea of where you’re going and look at the restrictions in place. We don’t want to see people get hurt and want to see people enjoy the land that I enjoy in my off-time and for work.”
Kris Bruington has been in fire for 18 years. Before converting to firefighting, Bruington served in the military, worked in network engineering and computers where he realized the “cubicle life was not for me.”
After computers, Bruington pursued border patrol, where language testing proved to be a bit of a challenge. His father worked in the Forest Service, which led Bruington to the direction of firefighting. He’s been with the BLM since 2016.
He also previously worked on a hotshot crew, teams that respond to the most intense areas of a fire, which took him all over the western United States, parts of the east and even Australia for a month.
“I think the relationship building that you do, just like working with the Chief and firefighters here, is the best part,” he said.
With years of experience under his belt, Bruington worked on the Desert Ride fire in 2019, which covered almost 17,000 acres and jumped Highway 33.
“Since I came to Idaho Falls, the Menan area and the area around it, it seems like every year since I’ve been here, there’s been quite a bit of activity,” he said. “The working relationships have improved with Central Fire Department, the fire Chief, the firefighters, and (coming to Menan) spawned from over the hood discussions with the Chief about trying to station an engine out here.”
Bruington praised the Central Fire District’s facility and location and said being stationed in the area will improve response times, where it usually takes BLM crews 45 minutes to an hour to get to a location.
Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson said the history in the area, where the District has a lot of federal ground, shows plenty of wildland fires that required partnering with other districts and federal resources.
Walking around the trucks and among the gear, Anderson stated his excitement at having a BLM crew in the station for the summer and looks forward for the strengthened relationships and the ability they’ll have to respond to calls
“The intensity, we’ve seen some huge fires, Henry Creek fire for one and the Dubois fire a couple years ago, some of the intensity has been really, really severe,” he said. “A thousand things go through your mind as you’re responding to a fire.”
Those with questions on how to prevent fires and recreate responsibly can call the on-call fire information line at 208-497-5934, where someone is available after hours and on weekends.