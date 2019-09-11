MUD LAKE — There will be no school Friday for kindergarten through fifth grade for Collaboration Day. Students in sixth through 12th grade will be released at the regular Friday release time.

Terreton PTO will be sponsoring a school night at Sonic in Rexburg. It will be from 5 to 8 p.m. that night. The class with the most students that attend the night will win a party with free slushies. Last year, the sixth grade won.

The PTO will be selling popcorn on the first Wednesday of the month, beginning Oct. 9. They will also be ordering Panther t-shirts for the students to wear Fridays. Students will bring home informational sheets next week.

Jorie Haroldsen and Braxton Ramirez have chosen to be married Sept. 21 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Idaho Falls temple. Jorie is the daughter of Jeff and Merrilee Haroldsen and Braxton is the son of Christy Spencer and Joel Ramirez. They will have a reception that evening at the Spencer residence in Hamer.

Hamer Elementary traveled to the Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls for a field trip last week.

Mud Lake Museum will close for the season this week.

Happy Birthday today to Lanny Burtenshaw, Evelyn Tomlinson, Nathan Holdaway and Carmenza Blaine. Other birthdays this week include: Sept. 12 – Kellen Pancheri, Shirley Wadsworth, Damon Johnson, Christina Hawker and Ron Laird; Sept. 13 – Jim Black, Kyler Place, J.C. Siddoway and Katie Overton; Sept. 14 – Mariah Petersen Strickland, Keith Shuldberg, Becky Mecham, Bruce Smith, Clay Richins, Kennidy Larsen, Chase Beckman and Katherine Overton; Sept. 15 – Daren Bitter, Alexia Ahscraft and Bryce Swagger; Sept. 16 – Barbara Pancheri, Bryan Holdaway and Emily Belnap; Sept. 17 – Brenda Summers, Saige Kirkpatrick, Tiara Pancheri and Ashlie Rigby; Sept. 18 – Bellamy Babcock.

Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Sept. 12 – Alan and Becky Black; Sept. 13 – Bob and Afton Ellis, Ryan and Staci Barzee; Sept. 14 – Bryon and Windy Jemmett; Sept. 15 – John and Teresa Allen.

If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856.