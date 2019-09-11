MUD LAKE — There will be no school Friday for kindergarten through fifth grade for Collaboration Day. Students in sixth through 12th grade will be released at the regular Friday release time.
•
Terreton PTO will be sponsoring a school night at Sonic in Rexburg. It will be from 5 to 8 p.m. that night. The class with the most students that attend the night will win a party with free slushies. Last year, the sixth grade won.
•
The PTO will be selling popcorn on the first Wednesday of the month, beginning Oct. 9. They will also be ordering Panther t-shirts for the students to wear Fridays. Students will bring home informational sheets next week.
•
Jorie Haroldsen and Braxton Ramirez have chosen to be married Sept. 21 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Idaho Falls temple. Jorie is the daughter of Jeff and Merrilee Haroldsen and Braxton is the son of Christy Spencer and Joel Ramirez. They will have a reception that evening at the Spencer residence in Hamer.
•
Hamer Elementary traveled to the Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls for a field trip last week.
•
Mud Lake Museum will close for the season this week.
•
Happy Birthday today to Lanny Burtenshaw, Evelyn Tomlinson, Nathan Holdaway and Carmenza Blaine. Other birthdays this week include: Sept. 12 – Kellen Pancheri, Shirley Wadsworth, Damon Johnson, Christina Hawker and Ron Laird; Sept. 13 – Jim Black, Kyler Place, J.C. Siddoway and Katie Overton; Sept. 14 – Mariah Petersen Strickland, Keith Shuldberg, Becky Mecham, Bruce Smith, Clay Richins, Kennidy Larsen, Chase Beckman and Katherine Overton; Sept. 15 – Daren Bitter, Alexia Ahscraft and Bryce Swagger; Sept. 16 – Barbara Pancheri, Bryan Holdaway and Emily Belnap; Sept. 17 – Brenda Summers, Saige Kirkpatrick, Tiara Pancheri and Ashlie Rigby; Sept. 18 – Bellamy Babcock.
•
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Sept. 12 – Alan and Becky Black; Sept. 13 – Bob and Afton Ellis, Ryan and Staci Barzee; Sept. 14 – Bryon and Windy Jemmett; Sept. 15 – John and Teresa Allen.
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856.