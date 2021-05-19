As part of a nationwide push to expand hunting and fishing opportunities, public comment is being sought on a plan to expand elk and dove hunting at Camas National Wildlife Refuge.
The proposal for the refuge near Hamer would open up 5,521 more acres to elk hunting, adding to the North and South units (2,590 acres) now open to elk hunting. The plan would also open the North and South units now open to waterfowl, pheasant, partridge, and grouse hunting, to include dove hunting during the dove season.
The area surrounding the Camas refuge headquarters, core wetlands, and auto tour route would remain closed to all hunting.
The proposed elk hunt would allow up to 80 permits per season on the refuge. All Idaho Fish and Game regulations would apply. Hunter numbers would be limited during specified periods.
Public comments on the proposed expansion will be taken through July 6. For more details on the proposed changes and how to comment, go to fws.gov/refuge/camas.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing new or expanded hunting and fishing opportunities at 90 national wildlife refuges and at one national fish hatchery in the coming months.
“We are committed to ensuring Americans of all backgrounds have access to hunting and fishing and other recreational activities on our public lands,” said service principal deputy director Martha Williams. “Hunters and anglers are some of our most ardent conservationists and they play an important role in ensuring the future of diverse and healthy wildlife populations. Our lands have also provided a much-needed outlet to thousands during the pandemic and we hope these additional opportunities will provide a further connection with nature, recreation and enjoyment.”
The national proposal would bring the number of units in the service’s refuge system where the public may hunt to 434, and the number where fishing will be permitted to 378.