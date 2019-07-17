Jefferson County Commissioners held a public hearing July 8 on whether or not the county should take over Highway 48 from the Idaho Transportation Department.
Six members of the public testified at the hearing – all were against the county taking over the highway based on the information provided by ITD. Most said their concerns were associated with the county being able to pay for the road.
Darwin Casper, a former county commissioner, said he had experience with the highway. He went into detail about why the highway might be expensive to maintain, including flooding of the road, county law enforcement patrolling of the road and snow removal. The highway ITD would give to the county is about 24 miles long and has 15 bridges, 14 canal crossings and one crossing over the Snake River, ITD District Six Planner Mark Layton said.
“I would just give a word of caution to the commissioners – be sure you know what you’re inheriting if you decide to accept Highway 48, and not get something that is going to be a ball and chain around your neck,” Casper said.
Layton said ITD wants to give up the highway because Jefferson County is growing and more people may apply for access permits. Based on the Idaho Administrative Procedures Act (IDAPA) – adopted in 2013 – access points on a regional highway must be at least 650 feet apart in rural areas, 360 feet apart in transitional and urban areas where the speed limit is more than 35 mph and 250 feet apart in urban areas where the speed limit is under 35 mph. Layton said county rules may be different regarding access points, allowing for more access as the county grows.
Layton said ITD following IDAPA rules in the case of Highway 48 would go against ITD’s mission statement, which is “Your Safety, Your Mobility, Your Economic Opportunity.”
“If we deny that access point, then we are going against our policy, which is we are for your economic development,” he said. “But yet it doesn’t fit our spacing and it doesn’t fit our policy.”
Layton said another cause for concern with the road being a state highway is the number of schools it passes.
“We pass seven schools, one is a district office,” he said. “There’s concern also we have on that, is we close off I-15 for blowing dust or blowing snow, we force all that traffic onto State Highway 48, and then that increases the problems we have with going right in front of the schools.”
Before public testimony, ITD representatives had offered the county about $9.5 million to take over the highway. ITD District Six engineer Jason Minzghor said it would also be possible for the department to build an interchange onto I-15 in Rigby, which would cost about $20 million. When Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson asked if the interchange would be a possibility if the county did not take the highway, Minzghor said it would likely be years in the future if ITD addressed it.
“A lot of U.S. 20 projects that have a lot of high accidents are going to come first,” he said. “So yeah, will it come back around? It’ll be a while.”
ITD had had improvements planned for the highway in 2020 and 2024. According to a document retrieved from Jefferson County, the improvements included an intersection improvement at 4000 E and 4100 E, a sealcoat on the road, the addition of a rumble strip and a shoulder widening and development costs. According to the document, the projects would total about $9.7 million. Layton said if the county took over the highway, those projects could still be completed.
“Either we can take those projects and we can build those projects, and then turn the highway over to the county, or we can give them the money that we would have spent, and then they can do with the money what they would like and how they want to manage the repairs and whatnot on State Highway 48,” he said.
That would be the $9.5 million previously mentioned, and not additional funds.
Layton said he realized the county would have to pay for State Highway 48 maintenance in the future, and said the money would help with that. He said the county could also apply for grants from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC).
Kay Woodhouse of Roberts said she did not think the county should take on the road because it could not take care of the roads it currently has.
“To me, that’s where we ought to put the time and the effort,” she said. “I can understand why the Idaho Transportation would like Jefferson County to take on that road – it goes right through the county, it is a major way that they travel through there. But I can’t even imagine why Jefferson County would ever want to take that road on.”
Richardson also testified, and said without knowing the cost of maintenance for the road in the past few years, he was against the county taking on the road. He said additional road funds could come to the county which could pay for the road. However, when asked, none of the ITD representatives knew what the maintenance costs had been.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said the commissioners understood the concerns people had and had the same concerns.
“We’re probably opposed to it more than anything else, simply because of the cost associated and the unknowns,” he said. “And we do not know, to replace – just an example – the Roberts bridge, we estimate that would be about $6 million. Our whole budget for the whole county is only $4 million.”
Commissioner Shayne Young said he felt the hearing demonstrated to ITD the feelings of the public. The commissioners did not make a decision on whether or not to take on the road.