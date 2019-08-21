Three members of the public came before the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners Aug. 12 to ask questions and voice concerns.
County commissioners meet the first four Mondays of every month to discuss county business. Members of the public have the opportunity to get on the agenda and address the commissioners during these meetings. During this meeting, Cheryl Hively, Ward Whitmore and Clint King each brought forward individual concerns involving the prosecutor’s office, speed limit on County Line Road and Teton RV Park.
Prosecutor’s office
Hively’s questions regarded the county’s purchase of a printer from county prosecutor Paul Butikofer. Hively said a county employee should not be able to profit by selling personal items to the county that employee works for. County attorney Weston Davis said Butikofer had not profited from the sale, as he had reportedly bought the printer for about $500 and sold it to the county at $200. He said in order to profit, Butikofer would have had to sell the printer for more than he purchased it for.
Hively said Butikofer still sold something that he owned to the county. Davis said that would not be a problem unless Butikofer had made a profit. Davis said he understood Butikofer had not made a profit, but said he would double check.
Hively also asked about Davis’s law firm being paid by the county, an issue brought up in a July budget meeting by other members of the public. Davis told Hively he can only work a certain number of hours for the county before he needs to be reimbursed further, since he is a part-time employee.
One of Whitmore’s concerns also involved the prosecutor’s office. Whitmore is among those who wanted the prosecutor’s office to pursue litigation against Challenger Pallet — Butikofer ultimately decided not to — and has spoken out previously against Butikofer’s request to hire an additional attorney in 2020. Whitmore said he wanted to make sure planning and zoning received the resources they needed.
“One thing I highly recommend you do is keep the money for legal advice in zoning and planning,” Whitmore told commissioners, referencing planning and zoning’s part-time legal adviser, Paul Ziel.
County prosecuting attorney Paul Butikofer has said an additional attorney would help keep up with the prosecutor’s work load, and has said the attorneys in Jefferson County serve more people per capita than most other surrounding counties.
County Line Road speed limit
On a separate topic, Whitmore said the speed limit on County Line Road around the corner should be reduced.
“That is a dangerous curve,” he said.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said that section of the road was in Bonneville County. Dave Walrath, head of the county road and bridge department, said he would get in contact with a road manager in Bonneville County to talk about the issue. He said the speed limit may or may not be able to be changed depending on whether most motorists are already going slower than the speed limit in that area. Walrath mentioned a few other potential solutions, such as installing flashing beacons.
Teton RV Park
King’s concerns revolved around an RV park in Rigby; Hancock later identified the park as Teton RV Park. King said an issue was that people were living for long periods of time in the park without paying taxes. He said he had had issues with those living in the RV park in the past, including having residents yell expletives at and threaten him in the presence of his children.
“As a young father, I’ve got babies that have heard things that they don’t need to hear,” King said.
King said he had previously called individuals at the county but felt like little was being done. He said he felt the bureaucratic process was hindering action.
“I’m expecting action to be done, because I’ve been getting the runaround for a year,” he said.
Butikofer said he is currently involved in a mostly complete, ongoing investigation regarding the park, but did not want to discuss details.
Hancock said if King had any issues, he should call the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Steve Anderson said action could be taken in King’s case, pointing out it is a disturbance of the peace to use profanity in front of a child according to Idaho code. King said he had called the sheriff’s office enough times that he felt he was burdensome for law enforcement, considering the size of the county the sheriff’s office had to cover. Anderson said that was not the case.
“If you call me 10 times a day, it’s not a burden. How about 20? No,” Anderson said. “If there’s an issue and your safety, your children’s safety is in jeopardy, we will respond immediately.”
King said he was interested in potentially filing a civil suit against the landowner. He said the county was missing out on money by not speeding up the process.
“If it’s going to take you guys three or four years to clean it up, that’s three or four years of income,” he said.