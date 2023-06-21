Work on the Jefferson County Courthouse annex building basement has commenced, according to Emergecncy Manager Rebecca Squires, and the county urges employees and members of the public to tread with care as construction unfolds.
“There is construction going on. Just watch your step, watch your feet,” Squires stated at Board of Commissioners meeting on June 12. “Make sure people be aware of their surroundings.”
Squires stated the first progress meeting with the general contractor took place a week prior to her update, and as the work had barely begun, everything appears to be on schedule. The estimated date for completion on the project, which will complete the currently-unfinished basement of the building, has been set for late October.
Work which has been completed at this time includes floor plumbing and demolition. Squires stated some of the plumbing through the floor had to be re-routed, so the crew tore out the concrete to do so and were on the schedule to pour the concrete back in.
Framing and rough mechanical, electric and plumbing will begin in the next three to five weeks, she stated. Squires informed the board that to control some of the costs, some items such as paper towel and soap dispensers and the like are to be provided by the county. Because of this she is working with some furniture suppliers to gather costs for some of these materials and furniture to determine whether this part of the project needs to go out for bid.
Engineered Structures Inc (ESI), the general contractor on the project, has been instructed to begin scheduling pre-installation meetings with the various subcontractors, Squires said. The next progress meeting will be held on July 11.
In the meantime, the county will begin accepting bids for a general contractor on the courthouse offices expansion project. This separate project will include the construction of expanded court clerk space and judges chambers, according to advertisement for bids Squires provided. There will also be minor additional remodeling of existing space in the courthouse.
The project, which the call for bids estimates to cost approximately $960,000, is at this point expected to begin construction on August 1. Squires stated there is a six month construction period anticipated after that.
Both projects will be paid through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated to Jefferson County. They are part of a joint effort to create more working space for county departments which service the public, such as the Court Clerks and the Department of Motor vehicles.
After completion of the basement, as reported in the May 3 edition of The Jefferson Star, departments such as the County Defender’s office and Information Technology will move into the new offices allowing for additional space to complete the expansion project in the courthouse.
