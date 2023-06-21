Work on the Jefferson County Courthouse annex building basement has commenced, according to Emergecncy Manager Rebecca Squires, and the county urges employees and members of the public to tread with care as construction unfolds.

“There is construction going on. Just watch your step, watch your feet,” Squires stated at Board of Commissioners meeting on June 12. “Make sure people be aware of their surroundings.”


