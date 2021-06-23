During the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting June 14, Public Works Director Dave Walrath was approved to purchase a Gooseneck Dump trailer and an International Dump truck with spreader.
The International Dump Truck was posted as a surplus deal for government agencies to purchase on a first-come-first-serve basis. The asking price was approximately $18,260. It was unanimously approved for purchase by the commissioners. The truck was received on June 16.
According to Walrath, the truck has around 81,000 miles on it, which is nothing. However, one of the windows were broken.
“We’ll be able to use a truck like this year round,” said Walrath. “We can use it for patching, hook up a spreader, [etc.].”
Walrath stated that there were other trucks available, but they all had relatively the same mileage and same use.
According to Walrath, the impact fees that are generated through the purchase of building permits will be used to buy the trailer. The generated revenue from the impact fees can also be used to widen roads, purchase more signing, or additional equipment to deal with increased road maintenance.
Walrath was also approved to purchase a Gooseneck dump trailer. He currently has a trailer, but it is smaller than a Gooseneck. Public Works received the new trailer on June 15.
The trailer comes from Tractor Sales in Idaho Falls and is from consignment. The trailer cost approximately $15,000, which was from the Public Works budget.
“When it gets busy at county line, they’re running and back and forth, making maybe four trips a day because of the size of the trailer,” said Walrath. “We want the Gooseneck trailer and then we can sell our trailer to Road and Bridge.”
According to Walrath, as with everything else right now, it’s kind of hard to find anything. He has spoke with other dealers and they are two to three months out.