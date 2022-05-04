Public Works Director Dave Walrath announced his retirement at the County Staff Meeting on April 25.
Walrath has worked in Jefferson County as the Public Works Director since he was hired in 2015. During his seven and half years in the county, Walrath has overseen Road and Bridge and the Solid Waste department.
Before coming to Jefferson County, Walrath stated he worked for the Idaho Transportation Department from 1999 to 2010. He then moved on to become the Public Works Director for Madison County for five years.
“In ITD, I was involved in several major projects,” Walrath said. “It made me feel good to drive past something I’d had a hand in.”
This good feeling drove Walrath to joining Public Works. He stated he enjoyed being a part of something that would be around for a while and that would make life easier for the people around him, such as roads and bridges.
During his time in Jefferson County, Walrath helped develop a rigorous maintenance program for county roads. He explained his use of Otta seal on county roads, claiming it is the most inexpensive way to pave. He also contributed to the county’s ability to apply clean chip seals on five to ten miles of road per year.
Walrath stated that in his time with the county, he has developed positive relationships with the surrounding cities and counties, which he’s proud of.
“If they need something from us, or if we need something for us, no one hesitates to ask,” Walrath said.
He expressed his pride on some long-term goals he accomplished in his time in Jefferson County as well. He stated he began a transfer station design for Solid Waste, which he claims will be a huge improvement for county residents. Unfortunately, this transfer station won’t be complete until after Walrath’s retirement.
During his time with the county, Walrath persistently ensured the county’s equipment fleet remained up to date and properly maintained.
“It’s expensive equipment, and where we have so much, it’s expensive maintenance,” Walrath said.
According to Walrath, Public Works owns one scraper worth $1 million, two compactors worth a quarter million each, seven graters worth $300,000 to $400,000 each as well as ten dump trucks, an excavator and rollers.
“I’m constantly trying to refresh our equipment,” He said, in regards to keeping all the equipment up to date.
One thing Walrath stated he is most proud of is the whole crew in Jefferson County Public Works.
“They are the most efficient and productive crew in the state,” He said. “I’m not just blowing smoke, here, I mean it. They work hard.”
Right now, Walrath stated, the county faces a difficult time in acquiring qualified employees. He acknowledged that he and many other Baby Boomers are retiring and there isn’t much interest right now in doing this type of work.
Another thing the county faces in the upcoming months will be keeping up on the paving. He stated the State passed legislation in the past seven years to increase the fuel tax, which has helped the county with paving costs, though not by much. Still, Walrath said that they do what they can with what they have.
Following his retirement, Walrath will be focusing on at-home projects. He stated his “honey-do” list resembles the Dead Sea Scrolls, and will be taking time to fix things up around his own home.
In the future, if retirement begins boring him to death, he stated he may consider consulting local contractors or counties with the knowledge he’s gained in his over-twenty years of experience.
“I appreciated my time in Rigby,” Walrath said. “I love what they’ve recently done to clean U.S. 20, which looks very good.”
Walrath’s final day in the office will be on May 12, 2022.