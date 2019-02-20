Public works eyeing dump truck purchase

The Jefferson County Public Works Department is looking at purchasing a new dump truck that is estimated to cost more than $200,000.
Department Administrator Dave Walrath said they are looking at either a Peterbilt or Kenworth dump truck. Right now he said the Peterbilt is over a year out and the Kenworth costs less.
“What we would like to do is have a truck with two push axles and a bigger bed,” he said.
He noted that now that the county is doing its own overlaying and chip sealing, purchasing the truck would benefit the county because they would be able to haul more. Walrath said he budgeted $300,000 in capital equipment at the beginning of the fiscal year, with the thought of purchasing a truck.
To help offset part of the cost, Walrath said they would trade a 2008 dump truck for $20,000 that has had numerous mechanical issues the past couple years. The department does have older dump trucks, but Walrath said the 2008 has the most problems.
“It’s been a problem truck,” he said. “We’ve gone eight years without a new truck.”
Commissioner Scott Hancock said he has his reservations with using a majority of the budget when the department also needs a double drum roller that is estimated to cost $35,000.
“The roller is going to be a critical issue,” he said. “We’ve got to address that.”
Walrath however said he could make a case that impact fees could be used for the roller. He said the reason they need a roller is due to the augmented paving and chip sealing they are now doing.
The department currently has approximately $140,000 in impact fees.
Before making a decision, the commissioners asked Walrath to get final cost estimates for both trucks. If they decide to purchase the truck, Walrath said they would receive it in June but wouldn’t have the dump body on it until July.
“We need to move on it if we want that June slot,” Walrath said.
In other action, the commissioners approved the purchase of a Boss Plow for the department’s newest pickup truck.
“They are very useful for subdivisions,” he said. “We can wait if we need to, but it will be at least $450 more.”
The department currently has a plow on three of its other ¾ ton pickups. The quoted price was $5,577.
The commissioners unanimously approved the purchase.
“I think it’s a little better this time of year to buy than in the fall when they first come out,” Commissioner Roger Clark said.