Jefferson County Public Works is facing approximately $6,000 in equipment repair.
Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath stated they were having issues with a CAT 4 transmission after a pressure relief valve and converter had fallen off. To repair the issue, the entire transmission would need removed.
“The repair is almost $6,000,” Walrath told county commissioners July 6.
Walrath stated the issue came from having a newly rebuilt motor and an old transmission, which is not a “good” combination, and the machine would need to be taken to a repairman outside of the county.
The equipment is currently pushing almost 10,000 hours, as the machine is from 2010.
“Obviously, as far as the repair budget for solid waste goes, we’d be way over,” Walrath said.
A county grader was out for several weeks in May after a bird’s nest in the machine caught fire, causing $9,500 in damages, which the county paid $1,000 of with the damage claim.
In the meantime, Walrath stated they’ll move their CAT 2 from County Line to Circular Butte and a bulldozer from Circular Butte to County Line while the CAT 4 awaits repairs.
The county must also update their radio systems from analog to digital per a mandate by the Federal Communications Commission, or FCC.
According to Walrath, the Sheriffs office has already transitioned and Public Works will need to make the switch by the end of the year.
“We can either use CARES Act funds this budget year and get them sooner or plan for them in the new budget,” Walrath said.
The current analog radios will be sold back to the vendor for $150 a piece, totaling $13,200 in sell back for the 88 radios in vehicles and offices. New radios will cost approximately $63,000, making the bottom line almost $50,000 for new radios.
Walrath also informed commissioners the cost per month would increase as well for radio use from $4.45 a month to $6 a month, adding $6,336 for the radio use.
Commissioner Scott Hancock stated he believes they need to look at the radio change for the next budget year.
“I think the digital radios will be better for the county, but there are probably the same parts of the county that will be out of range,” Walrath said. “It’s a big county but I think the new radios will be better than what we have.”