Public works looking to sell motor grader

The Jefferson County Public Works department is looking to sell a motor grader as well as purchase a new one.
Public Works administrator Dave Walrath stated that they would take the grader to auction within the next two to three weeks with the intent of placing a reserve on the machine. A reserve states that they would want to reach a certain price before selling the item.
The current grader was purchased Sept. 9, 2003 with $137,066 and a trade in of a previous machine.
The newer grader the department would like to purchase would cost $184,300 with the snow gear, which would be a snow wing and a lift group, which is the hydraulics for the plow.
According to Walrath, this was a budgeted expense. Public Works has been updating their equipment fleet and has previously purchased a 1997 chip spreader from Bonneville County for $15,000 worth of materials, a replacement scraper for Solid Waste at $875,839, a used Peterbilt transport truck for Road and Bridge in Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 for $59,000, a used Brine truck in FY 2020 for $42,114, a 2019 P5 Durapatcher Truck in FY 2019 for $167,500, and a 2020 Kenworth Dump Truck in FY 2020 for $219,743.
Walrath also spoke with commissioner Nov. 16 about a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Rigby which would allow the city to get their fuel from Public Works.
Almost all of the county departments get their fuel from Public Works which gets the fuel at wholesale price. Walrath stated that the last time they got diesel fuel, they got it at a price of $1.48 per gallon.
Entities that get their fuel from Public Works receive a key fob that is assigned to a vehicle. The fob prompts the user to use an assigned number to pump the fuel which is then tracked and billed to the corresponding entity for the fuel price plus 10 cents for an administrative fee.
“It would save the city quite a bit of money,” Walrath said. “This may be something we do with the Central Fire District as well once we see how the agreement works with the city.”