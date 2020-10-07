The Public Works department is looking to expand their fleet of road repair equipment with the purchase of a chip spreader and a distributor.
The Jefferson County Commissioners approved the purchase of the chip spreader at the cost of $15,000 or in $15,000 worth of materials from Bonneville County.
“I was contacted by Bonneville County last week and they asked if we would want to buy their spreader,” Walrath said. “I think we’d be crazy not to for that price.”
The spreader, which Jefferson County has used before, will be a better fit for wider roads and shoulder work than the spreader the county uses now, according to Walrath.
Bonneville County is replacing the spreader due to cost prohibited repairs. Walrath informed the commissioners Sept. 28 that his workers are very capable in the shop and can make the spreader work.
Commissioner Scott Hancock asked Walrath if he thinks the repairs would be less than $5,000, to which Walrath said he didn’t know but that despite being a little clunky, the machine works.
The commissioners agreed that having the additional spreader would be a good addition to the department and that the capability of performing shouldering was an added benefit as well.
The current distributor Road and Bridge uses is 20 years old has a bar that’s in “rough shape,” Walrath told commissioners, which has led him to present several quotes on new distributors.
He also told commissioners that the pump is 20 years old as well and a replacement for the bar and the pump would be approximately $47,000.
“That a lot of money,” Walrath said. “I’m not sure if I want to put that kind of money into that machine at this point.”
The commissioners decided to let Walrath move forward in pursuing an inspection of a distributor in Tulsa, Okla. with an asking price of $99,000. The distributor in Tulsa is a 2010 and has the capability of holding 3,500 gallons of tack as opposed to the 2,000 gallon limit on the current distributor.
Tack is used before an overlay occurs to allow the material to bond with the road. The current distributor was purchased two decades ago Walrath said it probably cost over $100,000.
“We’ll be good for the rest of this season to limp along and finish out our overlays, but the new one will be nice to have,” Walrath said.
Walrath recently purchased a replacement scraper for Solid Waste which cost $875,839 to purchase.
Previously the department purchased a used Peterbilt transport truck for Road and Bridge in Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 for $59,000, a used Brine truck in FY 2020 for $42,114, a 2019 P5 Durapatcher Truck in FY 2019 for $167,500, and a 2020 Kenworth Dump Truck in FY 2020 for $219,743.