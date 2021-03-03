The Public Works Department awarded Paragon Consulting with the job of completing the engineering and testing portion of closing cell #2 at Circular Butte Landfill.
Once a cell becomes full at a landfill, the department is required to follow a closing process in the operation plan that includes testing of the covering of the cell, the slope of the cap, sampling and vegetation regrowth. To cover a cell, there has to be five feet of cover to cap it as well.
Paragon will be in charge of coming up with random areas to take samples from for the tests, running the samples and verifying the specifications before creating a report that will be send the the Department of Environmental Quality.
The agreement approved by commissioners states that the cost of services from Paragon is not to exceed $22,040. The work should begin sometime in March when the snow has melted more, Walrath said.
Another company will be hired once the engineering and testing portion are concluded to seed the area, which Walrath said will be done in the fall when there’s enough moisture.
At Circular Butte Landfill, the county has also filled cell #3 but they’re not ready for the certification of closure, as the covering is not completed yet. They are currently working in cell #4 and digging cell #5.
The commissioners also approved a professional services agreement with JUB Engineers for the repair of a bridge on County Line Road that was hit by a sewage dump truck last month.
Walrath said the cost will be covered through an insurance claim with the company that covers the dump truck, with the estimated cost of repairs at $32,208. An additional cost for JUB’s engineering services was approved to not exceed $4,634.
Repairs on the bridge can’t begin until the weather warms a bit to avoid from freezing concrete, which Walrath said should be in about six to eight weeks.
Once work begins on the bridge, it will take about six to eight weeks to repair and will result in a lane closure until the project is completed.