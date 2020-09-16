Jefferson County Public Works has kept busy with road projects and debris clean up as cooler weather approaches the region.
Administrator Dave Walrath told commissioners his crews spent the evening of Sept. 7 cleaning up fallen trees and debris from roadways before updating them on road progress within the county.
The department concluded their chip seal projects the week of Sept. 2 and were looking towards beginning their overlays beginning mid to late Sept. and ending in late Oct.
One of the department’s distributors, which is used for overlays, broke down. According to Walrath, they’ve had this distributor for approximately 20 years.
“It’s in rough shape,” he told commissioners. “I don’t think we’re going to get another year out of it.”
A new distributor costs about $200,000, but Walrath says he can most likely find a used one for $100,000.
Walrath suggested to commissioners that they could possibly fix the distributor enough to last for the overlays but that he would begin looking into options moving forward.
“We’re hoping to do between six and nine miles of overlays this year,” Walrath said.
Walrath also detailed some upcoming and ongoing projects Road and Bridge are working on, including the Annis Highway and Kettle Butte Dairy Road projects.
The Annis Highway project will move forward with a survey following the corn harvest with the ultimate goal of completing three miles worth of pavement rehabilitation and a minor realignment.
The Kettle Butte Dairy Road project is currently in the process of a hydrologic analysis, and Walrath expects the road to be completed in 2021 or 2022.
“We’re just busy,” he said.
Walrath stated that their employee numbers were fluctuating with grain harvesters returning and spud harvesters leaving.
In other Public Works business, Walrath also informed commissioners that the new dump truck was in Salt Lake City, Utah again for repairs, as the hydraulics were not working.
Commissioners and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Weston Davis stated that the issue needs to be resolved by the company the truck was from in order for Public Works to perform their jobs.
“They need to provide us with a replacement for no cost,” Commissioner Scott Hancock said.
According to Walrath, he believes the truck is still under warranty and that he would look back over the warranty language.
“2020 has been one for the books, that’s for sure,” Walrath said.