Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley met with the Rigby City Council Jan. 17 where he proposed an excavation permit fee that would, in theory, assure city specifications are met when a contractor digs on city property.
Bradley said before granting an excavation fee, the contractor would need public works license, insurance and a $500,000 bond.
“If they come in and dig the roads up, I want to guarantee that they’re going to fix them, and fix them to my specs, period,” he said.
He indicated that a majority of the surrounding cities currently charge an average $1,000 for the excavation fee. In the city’s case, Bradley suggested that they charge $1,000, and once the project is completed and reviewed, $900 would be given back.
“They get it back to spec, and I approve everything, we give them $900 back, but we keep $100,” Bradley said. “I don’t think that’s unreasonable.”
If the contractor does not repair the property to city specifications, the city would not be responsible to cover the costs to bring the project up to spec because the contractor would be bonded. Plus, the city would have the $1,000 to cover needed repairs.
“I like this, and I think it protects us,” Mayor Jason Richardson said.
Because the item was simply up for discussion, no decision was made, nor opinions of the council shared. Bradley said he would again present the proposal at a later council meeting.
“This is just a way for me to reassure that it’s going to be done right,” Bradley said. “I want to be protected.”
In other discussion, the council approved the purchase of 1.79 acres of land on 4000 E. and 200 N. pending review by City Attorney Robin Dunn.
The purpose of the city purchasing the land was to provide a location for a proposed water tank, well and well house. The city is currently researching various grants for the project after learning that the final cost of the project is nearly double the original estimate.
Likewise, Bradley informed the council that the owners of the property at 135 E. 2nd N. are wanting to sell their property and proposed that the city purchase it.
“They know we’re going after this grant for the Annis Highway,” he said. “They wanted to voice their opinion on what we are doing to that street.”
Bradley said overall there isn’t any strategic value in the city buying the property, other than to possibly widen the intersection.
The council decided to table the matter to the end of the meeting awaiting comment from the homeowners, however they never showed.