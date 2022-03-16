During the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting on March 7, Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath proposed the purchase of a Volvo Excavator and presented the commissioners with a quote for $216,909.
According Walrath the county’s current excavator, a 15 year-old machine, has been in a state of disrepair for the previous ten months.
“It’s beyond repair,” said Walrath.
The Public Works sector uses excavators for various reasons, one of the predominant uses being to bury the carcasses of animals that have perished in the landfills.
“Mostly we have livestock in there,” Walrath said. “We try to compost them, but we can’t compost them all, so we end up having to bury them.”
Road and Bridge also use excavators for various projects, including culvert replacement.
The excavator Walrath proposed to the commissioners would be available near the end of March, if the commissioners approve the purchase.
According to Walrath, the cost of the machine could be covered through a combination of a few different channels. He stated that the budget for Solid Waste still contains approximately $47,000 for equipment use.
He brought up that there is also money that can be used for this purchase in the Road and Bridge budgets. He mentioned that there is $450,000 in the budget for Capital Equipment, as well as about $80,000 in impact fees.
The quote presented to the commissioners was configured using Sourcewell, a program which utilizes public entities to come up with the best price for products. According to Walrath at the meeting, the price quoted to him came as a fairly low price, considering used models of similar excavators are valued for nearly the same.
No decisions were made at the meeting, but the commissioners did agree that the excavator would be good for the county to have. Walrath stated that he would try to collect a few more quotes for similar machines to bring to the upcoming meeting on March 14.