Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath updated commissioners Jan. 4 to receive approval on two resolutions and a donation of Paid Time Off from several Public Works employees to another.
The employee received 80 hours of PTO donations from seven employees, with one donating 20 hours and the others donating ten hours each.
Walrath stated that he was unsure of how long the employee would be out of work but that they were supposed to see a specialist this week to receive a diagnosis.
The employee received an injury on the job in the spring of 2020 after they tore a rotator cuff, but Walrath said they were experiencing some other health concerns now and has since run out of leave, resulting in the donation of PTO to the employee from fellow co-workers.
The commissioners approved the PTO donation unanimously before moving onto Resolution #2021-04, which is the trade of 5/8 crushed cinders for a 1997 Geffs chip spreader. The agreement states that Jefferson County will trade 790 cubic yards of the crushed cinder, valued at $15,000, for Bonneville County’s spreader.
Walrath has worked on the agreement for several weeks and stated that while the computer in the spreader is outdated, it will be a benefit to the county with the ability to do wider roads and shouldering. Jefferson County currently does not have a machine that’s best fit for shoulder work.
Resolution #2021-06 also went before the commissioners, which authorized Walrath to sell a 2003 Volvo Road Grader to the city of Rigby for $30,000.
Both resolutions were approved by commissioners.