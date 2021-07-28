Public Works Director Dave Walrath gave the Jefferson County Commissioners an update on the Kettle Butte Dairy road during the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting on July 19.
Walrath also presented to the commissioners the plan specs/estimate for the Kettle Butte Dairy road. The estimate comes in just under $4 million.
“I think that’s a pretty good number,” said Walrath. “A million dollars a mile is pretty good, and it is a four mile roadway.”
According to Walrath, the road has been validated as a county road. The county is not going to try to get deeded dedicated right-of-ways from the property owners. What the county is going to do is property use agreements, which will allow Walrath to build the road as Road and Bridge was envisioning it. Once they finished constructing, everything will go back to normal.
Walrath did speak with Scott Ellsworth, a Federal Aid Administrator with LHTAC, about writing a letter attesting to the county’s use of federal dollars on the projects that are on prescriptive easements, and Ellsworth stated the validation hearing that occurred on December 16, 2020 should suffice.
“It seems the state will be judging whether we get funds based on our conversations between Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor and the EDA attorney,” said Walrath. “From the feedback that we have received from the EDA attorney, our property use agreement should work.”
Walrath stated they still have not secured the construction funding, but that will happen once the property use agreements are finished and submitted to the Economic Development Administration (EDA). It will be an 80/20 split; EDA will pay for 80% and the other 20% will be paid by state grants or county funds. There have been commitments of $100,000 from the dairy and from Gerom Resources, who runs a digester on the dairy.
Walrath stated one of the obstacles on the dairy is the drainage. There is one drainage spot next to the dairy, that has a 36 inch pipe, that the 2017 water ran right through.
“We can’t just put the pipe back the way it is,” said Walrath. “They are going to do an analysis of how they would pipe it somewhere else.”
Walrath stated the project is currently on-going.
Walrath was also approved to purchase a 2014 Laymor Sweeper SM400 for $248,400 during the commissioner meeting.
The commissioners asked Walrath to bring them more bids later in the meeting, they needed to show some competition. They could not justify the purchase on a single source. Walrath brought back three more bids, but they were all more money, so the commissioners went with the 2014 Laymor Walrath originally brought to the commissioners.
Walrath stated it would help out the Road and Bridge department if they had two sweepers. Walrath purchased a 2017 Laymor, but when it breaks down, they are toast.
According to Walrath, the 2014 sweeper has 160 hours on it. It needs new bristles, but it runs good.