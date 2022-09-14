After 20 years, Robert Cromwell has returned to Jefferson County and will be working as the county’s new Public Works Administrator following former Administrator Dave Walrath’s retirement in May of this year.
Cromwell, who had been involved in Public Works departments for ten years, eight for the city of Missoula, MT, and two for Moscow, completed an Engineering Degree at Montana Technological University.
“I came up the ranks,” Cromwell said. “I did work as an operator, did some work in engineering and design, and I think it’s made me well prepared for the challenges I may face in this position.
For nearly two years following the acquisition of his degree, Cromwell worked as a design engineer at Forsgren Associates. When the position for Public Works Administrator opened in Jefferson County, he said, it presented him with what he believed would be a great opportunity.
Cromwell is originally from Ririe; he graduated from Ririe High School and joined the United States Army at 18 years of age. He worked in the Army as a combat engineer for four years, after which he stated he moved to Moscow to work for the city.
“I’m proud to be from Jefferson County,” said Cromwell. “I want to help make it so that others are proud to live here.”
He said one of his main goals in his position is to make Jefferson County continue to be a good place to live. He stated there are many hardworking, blue-collar people in the county and he believes pride in the county is merited.
“I hope I can serve the county well,” he said, “and put their tax dollars to good use. I hope they can see the benefits we provide with our public works crew.”
Cromwell and his wife of thirteen years, Sarah, live just outside of Rigby with their six-year-old daughter who attends Jefferson Elementary School.
His family, he said, enjoys camping together and love the close proximity to Yellowstone National Park and the Grand Tetons. They also are looking forward to attending events such as the East Idaho State Fair.
“We love this community,” he said. “You can’t mow your lawn without neighbors wanting to chat with you. It really is a unique place to live.”
Cromwell officially began his position as Public Works administrator on August 22.