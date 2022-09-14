Public Works: Rob Cromwell succeeds Walrath as Aministrator

Rob Cromwell

 Courtesy Photo

After 20 years, Robert Cromwell has returned to Jefferson County and will be working as the county’s new Public Works Administrator following former Administrator Dave Walrath’s retirement in May of this year.

Cromwell, who had been involved in Public Works departments for ten years, eight for the city of Missoula, MT, and two for Moscow, completed an Engineering Degree at Montana Technological University.

