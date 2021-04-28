Jefferson County Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath received approval for the purchase of new water tank for the Road and Bridge office at the commissioners meeting April 12.
With the summer months approaching, the water tank will be used for keeping dust down on gravel roads and for paving projects. The water tank purchase was approved at $28,100 from Grover All Wheels LLC., which was a budgeted expense, with the tank having the capability of holding 4,000 gallons of water.
Two other companies submitted bids for the water tank, including Metroquip Inc. for $55,960 and Normont Equipment Co. for $46,620.
“We’ve been swapping the sanding bed with the water tank for seasonal use and by repurposing D4 truck... it’s gotten close to 400,000 miles on it... repurposing it this way will extend it’s life out there,” Walrath said. “It won’t get near the number of miles but we’ll use it and won’t have to scramble to switch out the sanding and water tank. The current water tank is sunk.”
Walrath also asked for approval to purchase a welder that would be used at Circular Butte landfill and kept in one of the new trucks.
“It’s sorely needed out there,” Walrath said.
He presented the cost with different bids but Commissioner Scott Hancock said they weren’t going to be able to accurately compare the bids though because they weren’t “apples-to-apples” bids.
Walrath then gave commissioners an update on projects the Road and Bridge office is looking at for this year, with bridge work continuing at 3600, which he said should go faster as they won’t have to deal with any gas lines.
He previously stated that there were a list of projects they’d like to get done, with 4200 E from County Line Rd to State Hwy. 48 and 4300 E from County Line Rd. to Hwy. 48 needing work due to cracking.
“We want to hit that otta sealing first and have the traffic go at them for a couple months and then do an overlay,” Walrath said. “They’re pretty cracked up.”
He also stated that they also wanted to complete work on 500 N between 3600 E and 3900 E and Bassett Road between 200 N and 400 N. County Line Landfill is now also open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.